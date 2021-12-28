Baby Kingdom Puts Quality First

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Kingdom is a health and hygiene brand on a mission to create the best baby care products that money can buy. The company's development team is well-aware of how difficult it is to come up with hygiene products that are both safe and effective — especially when the end-user is a parent putting the product on their child's sensitive skin.

The naturally high standards that parents have is precisely why Baby Kingdom's entire business philosophy is built around the idea of parents developing products for kids. The brand's formulas aren't made in a lab with theoretical use in mind. Experienced mothers and fathers who are intimately aware of the cares and concerns of parenthood are involved in the development process.

Company spokesperson and Global Sales Director, Katie Roberts, explains this focal point, "Baby Kingdom is passionately developed by parents. The brand has been created using the highest quality ingredients to deliver gentle formulas that cleanse, nourish, and heal." Roberts goes on to detail that "all our products are 97-99% natural and free from SLS, parabens, petrolatum, silicones, mineral oil, PEG's, DEA's, and synthetic colors."

While the avoidance of harmful ingredients is laudable, it's the quality of the ingredients that Baby Kingdom actually uses that really make the brand stand out. For example, three of the company's biggest go-to options are Aloe Vera, Chamomile, and Nettle Leaf Extract. "These extracts possess excellent hydrating, nourishing, and healing properties," Roberts says, adding that "they also offer anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits."

Every time the Baby Kingdom team goes to create a new formula, its goal is to harness the ability of elite ingredients like these to soothe, calm and nurture young skin. This uncompromising use of only the best of the best enables Baby Kingdom to produce efficacious products that can be safely and effectively used. This has led to a robust line of luxury shampoos, body washes, and creams, where each and every SKU is created with the love, attention, and care that only a parent can have for their children.

About Baby Kingdom: Baby Kingdom is a health and wellness brand that operates out of Warwick in the U.K. The company was founded in 2018 as an enterprise created by parents for their children. Since its inception, the brand has seen a rapidly growing demand for its luxury baby products. The Baby Kingdom's product line is proud to be vegan-friendly, recyclable, 97%-99% natural, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin. Learn more about Baby Kingdom at babykingdomcollection.co.uk .

Please direct inquiries to:

Teddie Wolf

(954) 673-4634

[email protected]

SOURCE Baby Kingdom