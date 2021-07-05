Baby Monitors Market growth in Consumer Electronics Industry | Post COVID-19 Analysis | Technavio

Request a free sample report including COVID-19 impact analysis

Baby products such as baby monitors are still considered non-essential products in developing countries across APAC and MEA. However, with rapid internet penetration and rising awareness, the demand for baby monitors is gradually gaining traction in developing countries, especially in China, India, and Thailand. Moreover, the growing population, rising number of working parents, and improving education levels in these countries are creating significant demand for a wide range of baby products including baby monitors. Many such factors are contributing to the growth of the global baby monitors market.

As per Technavio, the branding, advertising, and promotions of advanced baby monitors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Baby Monitors Market: Branding, advertising, and promotions of advanced baby monitors

Baby care product manufacturers in the market are adopting several marketing strategies and increasing awareness about their products to enhance revenue and attract customers. For instance, in many developing countries, baby monitors are still perceived as luxury products, which is hindering sales. Hence, vendors are increasing their digital marketing efforts by targeting the exact audience to increase awareness about the various aspects of their products such as the price, benefits, and features. Some players are conducting workshops for parents and displaying their products in retail stores and inside maternity hospitals to boost sales. Many such marketing efforts adopted by vendors are increasing the sales of baby monitors, thereby driving market growth.

"Innovation in technology and product design and features leading to premiumization will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Baby Monitors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the baby monitors market by product (audio and video baby monitors, advanced baby monitors, and audio baby monitors), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the baby monitors market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to product innovation and new product launches by vendors operating in the region.

Related Reports on Communication Services Include:

Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market – Global advanced baby monitor market is segmented by product (under the mattress, diaper attachment, smart wearable, and other formats), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Speakers Market – Global speakers market is segmented by technology (wireless speakers and wired speakers), product (stereo speakers and smart speakers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

