Baby Monitors Market Size to Grow by USD 226.59 million | Rising Demand from Developing Countries to Drive the Market Growth | Technavio

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Scope

The baby monitors market report covers the following areas:

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Market Challenge

The availability of alternative products and services such as security cameras is challenging the baby monitors market growth. These products are expensive and their use is limited to monitoring infants and babies. Hence, some consumers prefer buying CCTV camera setups that can monitor the interiors and exteriors of residential establishments. Though the overall setup of CCTV cameras is expensive, they offer a high return on investment (ROI) with a long lifespan. Parents can also appoint caretakers for their children. To overcome these challenges, vendors need to invest more in promotions to spread awareness of the benefits of installing baby monitors over other alternative products and services.

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Angelcare Monitor Inc., Arlo Technologies Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Foscam Inc., Hisense International Co. Ltd., iBaby Labs Inc., iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd., Jablotron Alarms AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, and Lenovo Group Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Audio And Video Baby Monitors



Advanced Baby Monitors



Audio Baby Monitors

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geographic landscape

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby monitors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby monitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby monitors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby monitors market, vendors

Baby Monitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.23% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 226.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Angelcare Monitor Inc., Arlo Technologies Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Foscam Inc., Hisense International Co. Ltd. , iBaby Labs Inc., iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd., Jablotron Alarms AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, and Lenovo Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Consumer Electronics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Audio and video baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Audio and video baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Audio and video baby monitors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Advanced baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Advanced baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Advanced baby monitors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Audio baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Audio baby monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Audio baby monitors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Angelcare Monitor Inc.

Exhibit 52: Angelcare Monitor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Angelcare Monitor Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Angelcare Monitor Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Arlo Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 55: Arlo Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Arlo Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Arlo Technologies Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 58: Arlo Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Dorel Industries Inc.

Exhibit 59: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Foscam Inc.

Exhibit 63: Foscam Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Foscam Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Foscam Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Hisense International Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Hisense International Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Hisense International Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Hisense International Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 iBaby Labs Inc.

Exhibit 69: iBaby Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: iBaby Labs Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: iBaby Labs Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 72: iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 73: iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Jablotron Alarms AS

Exhibit 75: Jablotron Alarms AS - Overview



Exhibit 76: Jablotron Alarms AS - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Jablotron Alarms AS - Key offerings

11.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 78: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 79: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Koninklijke Philips NV – Key news



Exhibit 81: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

11.12 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 83: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Lenovo Group Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 86: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

