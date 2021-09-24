Baby Monitors Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.23%| Angelcare Monitor Inc. & Arlo Technologies Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth|17000 + Technavio Reports

Sep 24, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby monitors market in the Consumer Electronics industry is poised to grow by USD 226.59 mn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the baby monitors market will be progressing at a CAGR of 2.23%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Angelcare Monitor Inc., Arlo Technologies Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Foscam Inc., Hisense International Co. Ltd., iBaby Labs Inc., iBabyGuard International Pte Ltd., Jablotron Alarms AS, Koninklijke Philips NV, and Lenovo Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising demand from developing countries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Audio And Video Baby Monitors
- Advanced Baby Monitors
- Audio Baby Monitors
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the baby monitors market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Baby Monitors Market size
- Baby Monitors Market trends
- Baby Monitors Market industry analysis
Market trends such as branding, advertising, and promotions of advanced baby monitors are likely to emerge as the drivers of the market. However, factors such as risks associated with sensors and signals of smart baby monitors may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the baby monitor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Baby Monitors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist baby monitors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the baby monitors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the baby monitors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby monitors market vendors
