Baby Oral Care Market Size to Grow by USD 291.25 million, 35% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Companies: 10+ – Including Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Dr. Fresh LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., Lion Corp., and Sunstar Suisse SA among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Segments: Product (baby toothpaste and baby toothbrush)

Geography: Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the baby oral care market size is expected to increase by USD 291.25 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 2.59%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The global baby oral care market is concentrated. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product compliance, quality, brand, reliability, and price to compete in the market. The key developments of some of the vendors are listed below:

Amway Corp. - In July 2020 , the company partnered with Holzapfel Effective Microbes (HEM) to develop personalized probiotics with the goal of supporting wellness through gut-health-related benefits such as immunity, weight management, brain health, and skin health.

In , the company partnered with Holzapfel Effective Microbes (HEM) to develop personalized probiotics with the goal of supporting wellness through gut-health-related benefits such as immunity, weight management, brain health, and skin health. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. - In December 2020 , the company acquired Matrixx Initiatives, Inc.

In , the company acquired Matrixx Initiatives, Inc. Colgate-Palmolive Co. - In March 2021 , the company joined forces with Philips for electric toothbrushes in Latin America .

Regional Market Outlook

The baby oral care market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China is the key country for the market in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to factors such as the growing awareness about reducing the prevalence of ECC.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Baby Oral Care Market Driver:

Growing awareness about reducing the prevalence of ECC

ECC or baby bottle tooth decay refers to tooth decay in infants and toddlers. It is a prevalent disease in children under the age of six. Major vendors are educating consumers on how to prevent ECC. For instance, on its website, Colgate-Palmolive has listed various factors that cause ECC. It has also provided preventive measures, such as regular brushing. Therefore, increasing awareness about the prevalence of ECC will drive the demand for baby oral care products such as toothpaste and toothbrush.

Baby Oral Care Market Trend:

Increasing emphasis on organic products:

Many baby oral care manufacturers use natural substances in their products owing to the increasing popularity of organic beauty and personal care products. For instance, Hain Celestial offers organic under the brand Earth's Best. Similarly, Colgate-Palmolive offers Colgate My First Fluoride-Free Toothpaste. Hence, the increasing emphasis on organic baby oral care products will be a key trend in the market during the forecast period.

Baby Oral Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 291.25 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 1.71 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amway Corp ., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Dr. Fresh LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., Lion Corp., and Sunstar Suisse SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

