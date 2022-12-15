Baby Safety Products Global Market Report 2022: Ease of Availability Fuels Sector Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Safety Products Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027F Segmented By Type (Baby Monitors, Baby Car Seats, Baby Strollers, Others (Toilet Locks, Safety Gates, Plug Protector, etc.), By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby safety products market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period on account of increasing number of working parents, and surging number of birth rates, globally. Product innovation is a prominent trend that is anticipated to affect organic growth throughout the projected period. Baby safety companies must undergo extensive testing before introducing and launching their products in the market. Therefore, government is also passing stronger laws and guidelines controlling baby safety goods to increase protection against babies.

Various baby safety equipment offered in the market, such as Baby Monitors, Baby Car Seats, baby strollers, and others provide safety as well as comfort to the babies when the parents are not around or while traveling. Furthermore, the government of various countries has taken several steps to ensure these goods are safe for infants. For instance, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Regulation Nos. 44 and 129 have established requirements for child restraint systems, and each infant car seat must comply with these standards to be used in Europe.

Ease of Availability Fueling the Market Growth



The market is expanding as a result of the wide availability of various products to satisfy particular needs linked to baby weight and age requirements as well as the rising popularity of the internet channel. The online channel is experiencing the fastest growth rate as it offers different products on a single platform with their description, details, brand, specification, etc., and it has given merchants an alternative to the conventional store.

For instance, the brand Chicco launched its e-commerce website to make its products available directly to customers anywhere in India. The website offers different product categories such as fashion, travel (strollers, high chairs, Baby Car Seats), and toys, in a single place. Moreover, Adorable Tots, a UK-based baby safety products company also provides different products on their website. The company offers a wide range of Baby Car Seats, Pushchairs & Prams, Feeding & Caring, rain covers, foot muffs, etc.



Innovating Offerings Aiding the Market Growth



A significant factor in the market's growth is the accelerating demand for baby safety goods, especially after Covid 19 Pandemic. The launch of innovative products by major companies accelerates demand, combined with companies' collaborations with e-commerce platforms further leading to market expansion.

For example, Safe-O-Kid is a baby-safe product brand in India, therefore, the company launched its baby helmet in order to protect toddlers learning to sit, walk, crawl, or play this product is fueled by innovation, safety, value, convenience, and gives comfort to growing children.



Technological Upgradations Driving the Market Growth



The development in technology has made hectic life more convenient with the gadgets like baby monitors, which allow parents and infants to communicate in real-time. The industry is anticipated to grow as working professionals and nuclear families accept these gadgets more. Players gradually shift towards online options to boost their visibility and achieve a competitive advantage. Britax Child Safety, Inc., a well-known American supplier of child passenger safety equipment, launched the Marathon ClickTight adjustable car seat that comes with streamlined and fashionable fabric designs which are flame-retardant-free, machine washable, and dryable.

In this report, the global baby safety products market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Baby Safety Product Market, By Type:

Baby Monitors

Baby Car Seats

Baby Strollers

Others

Baby Safety Product Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Exclusive Stores

Online

Others

Baby Safety Product Market, By Region:

North America

The United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

