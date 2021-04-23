Baby stroller and pram market in the US- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 | Technavio

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

The report on the baby stroller and pram market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changing lifestyles and innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization of product and growing demand for baby strollers and prams that are compliant with safety regulations.

The baby stroller and pram market in US analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing disposable income as one of the prime reasons driving the baby stroller and pram market in US growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The baby stroller and pram market in the US covers the following areas:

Baby stroller and pram market in US Sizing

Baby stroller and pram market in US Forecast

Baby stroller and pram market in US Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Artsana Spa

Baby Trend Inc.

Britax

Bugaboo International BV

Combi Corp.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Inglesina USA Inc.

Inc. Newell Brands Inc.

Nuna International BV

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Baby comfort stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby buggies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby comfort pram - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby 3 wheeler stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby tandem stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

