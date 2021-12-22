Baby Stroller and Pram Market to Record 4.96% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Artsana Spa offers baby strollers under different categories such as lightweight strollers & jogging strollers etc. | Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax, Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Nuna International BV among others.

10+ – Including Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax, Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Nuna International BV among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Product (baby comfort stroller, baby buggies, baby comfort pram, baby 3-wheeler stroller, and baby tandem stroller) & Distribution channel (offline and online)

Product (baby comfort stroller, baby buggies, baby comfort pram, baby 3-wheeler stroller, and baby tandem stroller) & Distribution channel (offline and online) Geographies: Europe, North America , APAC, South America , and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, Baby Stroller and Pram Market is expected to increase by USD 1.10 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 5.58%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Europe will register the highest growth rate of 31% among the other regions. Germany and UK are the key markets for baby strollers and prams in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The Baby Stroller and Pram Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Artsana Spa - The company Offers baby strollers under different categories such as lightweight strollers, jogging strollers, double strollers, and frame strollers under the brand-named Chicco.

Regional Market Outlook

31% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for baby strollers and prams in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

In Europe, the penetration of baby strollers is very high as the relative increase in household disposable income over the years has allowed working parents to spend more on baby care-related products such as car seats, strollers, prams, cribs, and others.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Baby Stroller and Pram Market Driver:

changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families.

One of the key factors driving growth in the baby stroller and pram market is the changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families. The single-parent and nuclear families have to cope with many different tasks while taking care of their newborns and toddlers. Therefore, parents demand baby care products that could provide convenience and ease to them. One of the major concerns among such customers is transporting the child from one place to another. Baby strollers and prams are the major choices among parents for transporting babies with ease and comfort. The baby strollers and prams have become an advantage for customers who are single-parents or belong to nuclear families, owing to the benefits that are served by these products.

Emerging demand for eco-friendly strollers:

The emerging demand for eco-friendly strollers is another factor supporting the baby stroller and pram market share growth. Parents nowadays are becoming very conscious of materials used in making baby strollers so that such products couldn't harm their babies. Eco-friendly strollers are new and trending products that have gained extreme popularity among environment-conscious customers. Parents of a newborn baby are curious to gain awareness related to manufacturing processes, risks associated with toxins used in making the baby strollers, and reusability of the strollers while buying a stroller for their baby. The new trend of using eco-friendly baby products including baby strollers will lead to growth in demand for this type of stroller in the global baby stroller and pram market during the forecast period.

