Baby Stroller Market Size Grows by USD 667.11 million | Market Trends, Share, Industry Analysis | Technavio

The report identifies innovation and portfolio extension leading to the premiumization of products as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. 37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe with Germany and UK being the key contributing economies.

The baby stroller market analysis includes product and geography segments. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The baby stroller market covers the following areas:

Baby Stroller Market Sizing

Baby Stroller Market Forecast

Baby Stroller Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Artsana Spa

Baby Trend Inc.

Britax

Bugaboo International BV

Combi Corp.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Inglesina USA Inc.

Inc. Newell Brands Inc.

Nuna International BV

Baby Stroller Market Scope

Report Coverage Details

Page number 120

Base year 2020

Forecast period 2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%

Market growth 2021-2025 USD 667.11 million

Market structure Fragmented

YoY growth (%) 5.44

Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution Europe at 37%

Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax, Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Nuna International BV

Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

