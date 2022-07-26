Baby Stroller Market Size to Grow by USD 667.11 Mn, Emerging Demand for Eco-friendly Strollers to be a Key Trend - Technavio

To explore growth opportunities in the baby stroller market, View our Sample Report

Market Segmentation

By product, the baby comfort stroller segment will generate maximum market share growth in the baby stroller market, as these strollers have beneficial features such as large storage baskets, canopy, parent and child trays, and full recline.

In terms of geography, Europe will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as growing urbanization, changing lifestyles of parents, dual-earning, and exposure to online platforms.

Baby Stroller Market: Major Growth Drivers

The innovation and portfolio extension leading to the premiumization of products is driving the growth of the market. Baby strollers with innovative features and functions are more expensive than regular strollers. Moreover, portfolio extension also leads to product premiumization. For instance, Bugaboo International offers various types of baby strollers, such as bugaboo cameleon, bugaboo runner, bugaboo bee, bugaboo donkey, and bugaboo buffalo. The vendor also provides customers with the choice of customization. Customers can choose color of chassis, base fabric, sun canopy, and side luggage basket cover. Such products are expensive due to additional features and the use of high-quality materials. Thus, innovative features in baby strollers may propel the growth of the global baby stroller market during the forecast period.

Baby Stroller Market: Vendor Landscape

The baby stroller market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax, Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Nuna International BV, among others, are the main players in the market.

Baby Stroller Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 667.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.44 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax, Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Nuna International BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

