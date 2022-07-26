Baby Stroller Market Size to Grow by USD 667.11 Mn, Emerging Demand for Eco-friendly Strollers to be a Key Trend - Technavio

Jul 26, 2022, 07:50 ET
This report analyzes the baby stroller market by product (baby comfort stroller, baby 3-wheeler stroller, and baby tandem stroller) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA)
NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The emerging demand for eco-friendly strollers is a key trend in the baby stroller market. Consumers have conscious of the materials used in products. The popularity of eco-friendly strollers has increased among environment-conscious customers. Consumers want information about the manufacturing processes, risks associated with toxins used in making the product, and its reusability. Vendors operating in the baby stroller market are focusing on providing eco-friendly baby strollers and meeting safety standards. For instance, Bumbleride offers eco-friendly strollers made from recycled polyester formed from post-consumer water bottles. These strollers are eco-friendly and safe for babies. Thus, the new trend of using eco-friendly baby products, including baby strollers, will increase the demand for these products during the forecast period.
The baby stroller market size is expected to grow by USD 667.11million from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period.
By product, the baby comfort stroller segment will generate maximum market share growth in the baby stroller market, as these strollers have beneficial features such as large storage baskets, canopy, parent and child trays, and full recline.
In terms of geography, Europe will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as growing urbanization, changing lifestyles of parents, dual-earning, and exposure to online platforms.
The innovation and portfolio extension leading to the premiumization of products is driving the growth of the market. Baby strollers with innovative features and functions are more expensive than regular strollers. Moreover, portfolio extension also leads to product premiumization. For instance, Bugaboo International offers various types of baby strollers, such as bugaboo cameleon, bugaboo runner, bugaboo bee, bugaboo donkey, and bugaboo buffalo. The vendor also provides customers with the choice of customization. Customers can choose color of chassis, base fabric, sun canopy, and side luggage basket cover. Such products are expensive due to additional features and the use of high-quality materials. Thus, innovative features in baby strollers may propel the growth of the global baby stroller market during the forecast period.
Baby Stroller Market: Vendor Landscape
The baby stroller market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax, Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Nuna International BV, among others, are the main players in the market.
Baby Stroller Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 667.11 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.44
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., Britax, Bugaboo International BV, Combi Corp., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Inglesina USA Inc., Newell Brands Inc., and Nuna International BV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Baby comfort stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Baby comfort stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Baby comfort stroller - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Baby 3-wheeler stroller - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Baby tandem stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Baby tandem stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Baby tandem stroller - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Artsana Spa
- Exhibit 45: Artsana Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Artsana Spa - Product and service
- Exhibit 47: Artsana Spa - Key offerings
- 10.4 Baby Trend Inc.
- Exhibit 48: Baby Trend Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Baby Trend Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 50: Baby Trend Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Britax
- Exhibit 51: Britax - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Britax - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: Britax - Key offerings
- 10.6 Bugaboo International BV
- Exhibit 54: Bugaboo International BV - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Bugaboo International BV - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Bugaboo International BV - Key offerings
- 10.7 Combi Corp.
- Exhibit 57: Combi Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Combi Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Combi Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Dorel Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 60: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 64: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Inglesina USA Inc.
- Exhibit 68: Inglesina USA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Inglesina USA Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Inglesina USA Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Newell Brands Inc.
- 10.12 Nuna International BV
- Exhibit 76: Nuna International BV - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Nuna International BV - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Nuna International BV - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 80: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 82: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations
