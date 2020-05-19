Baby Toiletries Market Size Worth $9.02 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 6.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby toiletries market size is expected to reach USD 9.02 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing participation of the women in the globe workforce is one of the key factors driving the market. Working women have become extremely conscious while selecting products for their babies and are among the prominent buyers of baby toiletries. Moreover, increasing job opportunities have enabled women to purchase popular baby care product brands of trustworthy quality irrespective of their price.

Key suggestions from the report:

Family and parental dynamics have undergone a significant shift over the last couple of decades due to increasing consumer willingness to purchase popular baby care product brands of trustworthy quality irrespective of their price

By product, diapers held the largest share of 29.3% in 2019 and are expected to maintain their lead over the forecast period on account of new product launches by companies, including Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, and Unicharm Corporation

Based on distribution channel, hypermarkets accounted for the largest share of 40.0% in 2019

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. Improving living standards of consumers in emerging economies, including India and China , have been creating numerous opportunities for the regional market

Major manufacturers are adopting various market strategies, including new product introduction, to capture the maximum market share and expand their customer base across the globe. For instance, in September 2019 , Amyris, Inc. announced the launch of a new brand named Pipette, catering to personal care products for babies.

Increasing initiatives by the government to curb the shrinking birth rate in countries, such as U.S., U.K., France, Italy, and Japan, will benefit the growth of the market. Based on a report by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, in 2017, the birth rate for Japan was 7.6 births per 1000 people, a 2.3% decline from 2016. In order to prevent the population from dropping further in the same year, the government announced a USD 18 billion spending package aimed at increasing awareness regarding baby health and hygiene and providing free preschool facilities to children. Rise in the birth rate is expected to surge the demand for baby care toiletries in the market.

Based on product, skin care products are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for natural skin care products that pose no threat to an infant's well-being has been driving the segment. Many manufacturers have been focusing on providing skin care products and toiletries, which are free from synthetic chemicals and have natural ingredients, such as honey, extra virgin oil, eclipta, castor seed oil, aloevera, and coconut oil. For instance, in May 2018, Johnson & Johnson announced its plan to re-launch its baby care product line, including baby shampoo and powder. These toiletries are especially designed to be more in step with millennial mothers, who are cautiously looking for baby toiletries that free from parabens, phthalates, and artificial fragrances.

North America emerged as the largest regional market for baby toiletries in 2019 and accounted for a share of 34.6%. Prevalence of established manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson Limited in the region is having a positive impact on the regional market growth. These companies have been consistently investing in research, innovation, and product development to attract consumers due to increase in the demand for chemically clean toiletries in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing number of manufacturers venturing in the market owing to high customer demand for baby care products has set the tone for the regional market. For instance, Hipac.cn, a China-based online shopping platform, is focusing on baby and maternal products, such as shampoos, powder, and body lotion. Similarly, Mamaearth, an India-based company founded in 2016, focuses on providing toxin-free and natural skincare and hair care products for babies.

