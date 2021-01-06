Babybel® Launches the First Range of Functional Snacks in the Category, Babybel Plus+

Since the impact of the Coronavirus took hold in the U.S., family snack habits have shifted. From all-day snacking and indulgences in the early months of stay-at-home orders to a growing emphasis on health and wellness heading into 2021, brands are answering the changing needs. In fact, the sales growth of products with probiotic or prebiotic claims were up +14% this year vs. the prior. 1 Packing a powerful punch of bite sized benefits with the same cheesy, delicious taste consumers know, Babybel Plus+ will introduce the first functional dairy snack in the category.

Babybel Plus+ Probiotic

Contains billions of live and active cultures of the LGG® probiotics strain, with evidence to suggest immune health benefits when consumed as a part of balanced diet and healthy lifestyle



Provides a good source of Vitamins A and B12, which are known to support eye health and metabolism, respectively

"We're excited to plus up the goodness of Babybel with an extension that offers families an easy way to get the added nutrients they are looking for in the same playful format they love," said Melanie Nemoy, Babybel USA Brand Director. "Both variants also provide a good source of calcium and protein, contributing further to the small ways consumers can support their overall wellness this year." Like all Babybel products, Babybel Plus+ also contains no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors.

Available in six-count packages, find Babybel Plus+ Probiotic and Babybel Plus+ Vitamins at retailers nationwide starting February 2021 for a suggested retail price of $4.49.

About Babybel:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Mini Babybel®, Babybel® Cheese & Crackers, Babybel® Mini Rolls and Babybel® Plus+ are the perfect snacks for the whole family! Babybel is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of the Bel Group. As a world leader in branded cheese and a major player in the healthy snack market, Bel aims to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 120 countries around the globe. In addition to Babybel, other USA favorites include The Laughing Cow®, Boursin® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. The Bel Group delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

