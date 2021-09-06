BabyMew Aims to become the first Pokemon inspired NFT Marketplace

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BabyMew.Finance is a fair launched token on the Binance Smart Chain which aims to become the first Pokemon-inspired NFT Marketplace.

In order to prepare the launch of the NFT platform for the holder more beautifully, BABYMEW has a reflection fee of 5% which is paid out to all holders with every transaction.

The launch of the NFT platform by the Crypto Company will take place on January 1st, 2022 and in the first 3 days after the launch there will be an airdrop to all holders, each of which will receive 3 unique nfts

The Total supply is

1,000,000,000,000,000 BabyMew (BABYMEW) and 50% was burned at the beginning so its deflationary because of the created black hole

5% instant redistributed to all holders

5% instant burned and added to the liquidity protocol for a stable price floor

100% community driven token

CONTRACT ADDRESS:

0x935f7A448d72ABD8C4e9469b1DAA63F37983A29c

Company Name: BabyMew.Finance

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://babymew.finance

All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Consider doing your own due diligence before making financial decisions related to any Crypto or Stocks

