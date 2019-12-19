BabySparks Launches Major App Upgrade

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BabySparks, the technology platform that supports early development through meaningful play, just announced the launch date for a major upgrade of its popular mobile app.

App Screenshot highlighting new key stats tracker

With over 4 million downloads in 180 countries, BabySparks develops technology-enabled tools to help parents and caregivers, in multiple languages, support the early development of their young children. Using a proprietary smart adaptive technology, BabySparks' platform learns each child's development profile, identifies specific needs, and then provides parents and caregivers with a customized program to support those needs.

BabySparks' extensive app upgrade is largely based on valuable customer feedback, and includes design changes and additional features that set the app apart as a truly unique tool for parents and caregivers.

BabySparks has designed a new, improved, and more intuitive interface that makes it easier to find the right activities for each child's individual needs, see previous days' daily programs, and preview and plan ahead for the next day's program. Users will also now have the ability to track children's growth (weight, height and head circumference) based on standards published by the World Health Organization. In addition, BabySparks' library of hundreds of development and parenting articles will be searchable by categories or tags.

Users of the BabySparks professional version will enjoy all of these changes, as well as the ability to switch children's profiles anywhere in the app – making it easier to work with multiple children.

"We are so excited to share this significant upgrade with our community of parents and caregivers. It has been many months in the making and was driven by user feedback, so we know our community will appreciate the new features," said Gustavo Rodriguez, co-founder and CEO. "In addition to the new features, this upgrade includes some important architectural improvements that will help us launch additional elements more quickly in the future, including content for 2-3 year-olds and additional languages."

BabySparks was recently named one of the most promising EdTech startups in the world by the Global EdTech Startup Awards. The Company was selected as part of the Miami 500 Startups inaugural Growth Cohort and named one of 50 Companies Changing the World as part of the Kairos 50 (featured in Inc Magazine). For more information, please visit www.babysparks.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @babysparksco.

