BabySparks to Compete in Premier Global Competition for Emerging Companies that "Bend the Arc of Human Potential"

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BabySparks was announced as one of the Elite 200 companies who will compete in the GSV Cup and will now present at the 2020 ASU GSV Summit. The ASU GSV Summit gathers leaders in government, education, and work advancing social and economic mobility by bending the arc of human potential through innovation. Three companies will be chosen as finalists during the Summit.

GSV Elite 200

With over 4 million downloads in 180 countries, BabySparks develops technology-enabled tools to help parents and caregivers, in multiple languages, support the early development of their young children. Using a proprietary smart adaptive technology, BabySparks' platform learns each child's development profile, identifies specific needs, and then provides parents and caregivers with a customized program to support those needs.

"We are very excited to be selected among GSV's Elite 200," said Gustavo Rodriguez, co-founder and CEO. "Unlocking the full potential of every child in the world is our very mission and we can't think of a more appropriate honor."

The GSV Cup is a unique cross-sector competition -- spanning "pre-K to gray" sectors, including technologies in corporate learning and talent management, workforce analytics, early childhood, K-12, HireED and postsecondary education. The Elite 200 represent 21 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, North America, and South America.

The 2020 ASU GSV Summit will be held from March 30 to April 1 in San Diego. The 2019 Summit drew 5,000 attendees from over 45 countries, including more than 300 investors representing $7+ trillion of capital.

To learn more about GSV, visit: https://www.asugsvsummit.com/companies. For more information about BabySparks, please visit www.babysparks.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @babysparksco.

