Bacchanal Buffet to Reopen at Caesars Palace on May 20

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace redefined the buffet experience when it opened in 2012. Now, following more than a year of renovation, the award-winning buffet will reopen on Thursday, May 20, showcasing a multimillion-dollar enhancement. Bacchanal's seafood, carving, American and Latin kitchens, as well as the entrance and dining room, have all received major upgrades and improvements. In addition to an all-new look and feel, more than 30 new dishes have been added to Bacchanal's already impressive menu. For the first time, Bacchanal is introducing reservations at OpenTable.com.

"Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace has been a world-renowned culinary destination for many years," said Sean McBurney, Caesars Entertainment Regional President. "We are incredibly proud of all the work we have put into it over the past 14 months, from the design and construction to the research and re-engineering of the menu. We look forward to welcoming our guests back and seeing their faces light up when they experience and, most importantly, taste all the new enhancements."

Designer Tetsuo Aoyagi, now of MUKU design studio inc. in Tokyo, was the original designer of the $17 million buffet back in 2012 and was once again engaged to assist with Bacchanal's recent transformation. The updated design still reflects the original concept of nature with natural textures and materials like glass and stone woven throughout, reminiscent of ice caves, mountains and more.

The cornerstone of Bacchanal continues to be its nine open, interactive kitchens, and with its new design, guests will have an even clearer view of the action with an array of new, state-of-the-art equipment. Open-fire roasting grills will be used to prepare prime rib and other premier cuts to perfection, while new steaming and refrigerated display systems will ensure dishes like crab legs are served market-fresh.

In addition to the design enhancements, Bacchanal will introduce more than 30 new dishes to its robust menu. Those additions include:

New dim sum-style food carts that will roam the dining room offering more on-trend dishes like foie gras PB&J, spicy seafood boil bags, Japanese wagyu hot dogs, as well as traditional dim sum.

All-new, unique and innovative composed dishes guests would never expect to taste at a buffet like turmeric grilled baby octopus with XO chili jam, cheeseburger bao, chipotle bourbon barbecue oysters and duck carnitas quesadillas.

More plant-based and vegan items that will excite herbivores and carnivores alike, such as quinoa-stuffed baby sweet potatoes with fried kale, tomato tartar and coconut-carrot gazpacho.

The Mediterranean and Asian kitchens have been re-imagined with updates ranging from a new mezze bar and authentic Roman-style pizza, to a wider selection of Southeast Asian flavors featuring Laotian, Filipino, Indonesian, Thai and Vietnamese specialties.

Eye-catching desserts like earl grey mousse, salted caramel popcorn and death by chocolate cupcakes, yuzu tart, ube chiffon cake and more than 10 all-natural gelato flavors.

Bacchanal will still feature fan favorites including cold and steamed crab legs, as well as shrimp cocktail, from the all-new seafood kitchen. From the reimagined carving, American and Latin stations, guests can also enjoy prime rib, wagon wheel mac and cheese, street tacos and more.

Bacchanal will reopen with dinner served Thursday-Monday from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. For the first time, Bacchanal welcomes and encourages reservations on OpenTable.com.

Since opening in September 2012, Bacchanal Buffet set a new standard for Las Vegas buffets and continues to redefine the buffet experience by offering elevated global cuisine made fresh daily by a team of specialized chefs who oversee the preparation of the food in nine open interactive kitchens. In its first year alone, Bacchanal Buffet was named the number one buffet in Las Vegas by USA Today, Las Vegas Review-Journal and Las Vegas Weekly.

Bacchanal Buffet will implement Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s ("Caesars") new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. All Caesars properties are focused on the well-being of Team Members, guests and the community, and continue to work to create an environment with high standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices. Among the enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team Members and guests are required to wear masks, which the Company makes available, at all Caesars properties.

