Bachelorette Clare Crawley Accepts Proposal from Dale Moss with a Neil Lane Diamond Ring During ABC's Hit Romance Reality Series The Bachelorette

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the most dramatic season of The Bachelorette, Clare Crawley achieved her dream of finding the love of her life when she accepted a proposal from Dale Moss; with a gorgeous diamond and platinum engagement ring, from the official jewelry designer of The Bachelor franchise, Neil Lane. Designed and signed by Neil Lane, the handmade platinum sparkler features a central radiant cut diamond framed by 2 shield cut diamonds and further accented with 145 smaller round cut diamonds. Approx. total weight of all diamonds is 4.5 carats

Hand Made in platinum. Designed And signed by Neil Lane

4.50ct Radiant Engagement Ring 4.50ct Radiant Engagement Ring

"Designing this ring for Clare was an absolute joy for me. To create a ring that really embodies her spirit and their relationship, so big and full of love, was a really enjoyable experience. I wish these two many years of love and adventure and I am so honored to be a small part of this big love story for Clare and Dale."

Clare Crawley had women across America cheering from their living rooms when she famously stood up to controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the memorable 18th season finale of "The Bachelor." Clare left the season with a new sense of self-worth and a determination to never settle for anything less than the unconditional love and respect that she deserved. Now, Clare is more than ready to put her romantic disappointments in the rearview mirror and start a wild ride to find her happily ever after on the 16th season of ABC's hit romance reality series, The Bachelorette.

Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.

An avid collector and designer of fine jewelry with an eye for style and elegance, Neil Lane has earned the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars® to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.

