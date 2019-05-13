Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Game Design Degree Programs
May 13, 2019, 08:33 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center (https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2019 rankings of the best Game Design bachelor's degree programs in the US:
25 Best Bachelor's in Game Design Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-game-design-degree/)
15 Best Online Game Design Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-game-design-degree/)
10 Fastest Online Game Design Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/fastest-online-game-design-degree/)
10 Most Affordable Online Game Design Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019
(https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-game-design-degree/)
The Top 3 Best Game Design Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) Georgia Institute of Technology; 2) University of Pennsylvania; 3) Worcester Polytechnic Institute. The Top 3 Online Game Design Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) George Mason University; 2) University of Cincinnati; 3) University of Baltimore.
As BDC editors explain, "enthusiasm for video games has created a global industry projected to reach $140 billion by 2020." But game design is about far more than entertainment: "game art, design, and development is becoming central to all kinds of industries, from medicine (with doctors and nurses training on simulations) to education (with the gamification of learning) and even the military (with simulated training and drone warfare becoming key to protecting forces)." With so much demand from so many directions, "Students learning programming and designing today will be transforming industries in ways we can't even predict tomorrow."
According to BDC, the choice between an on-campus and online game design degree is an important one. An on-campus program, "gives students access to cutting-edge labs, industry-experienced mentors, and connections that will make their career transition seamless." Online learning, on the other hand, might come naturally to students interested in game design; "low-level programmers or designers who want a bachelor's degree to increase their skills or advance in their career" may do well to choose a bachelor's completion program. Game design students who are looking for the best choice for their interests - from programming and development to design and management - can trust Bachelor's Degree Center's game design rankings to guide them in the right direction.
Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.
All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Game Design Rankings (in alphabetical order)
Baker College
Bradley University
Davenport University
Drexel University
Eastern Kentucky University
Edinboro University
Ferris State University
Franklin University
Full Sail University
George Mason University
Georgia Tech
Indiana University
Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis
Kennesaw State University
Lewis University
Liberty University
Lindenwood University
Marist College
Michigan State University
Middle Georgia State University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
New York University
North Carolina State University
Northeastern University
Quinnipiac University
Rasmussen College
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design
SUNY Canton
SUNY Polytechnic
Savannah College of Art and Design
Shawnee State University
Southern New Hampshire University
Stony Brook University
University of Advancing Technology
University of Baltimore
University of California, Irvine
University of California, Santa Cruz
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Denver
University of Michigan Dearborn
University of Pennsylvania
University of Southern California
University of Texas at Austin
University of Texas at Dallas
University of Utah
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Wilmington University
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
