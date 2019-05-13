Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Game Design Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2019 rankings of the best Game Design bachelor's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Game Design Degree Programs for 2019

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-game-design-degree/ )

15 Best Online Game Design Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-game-design-degree/ )

10 Fastest Online Game Design Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/fastest-online-game-design-degree/ )

10 Most Affordable Online Game Design Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2019

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-game-design-degree/ )

The Top 3 Best Game Design Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) Georgia Institute of Technology; 2) University of Pennsylvania; 3) Worcester Polytechnic Institute. The Top 3 Online Game Design Bachelor's Programs for 2019 are: 1) George Mason University; 2) University of Cincinnati; 3) University of Baltimore.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

As BDC editors explain, "enthusiasm for video games has created a global industry projected to reach $140 billion by 2020." But game design is about far more than entertainment: "game art, design, and development is becoming central to all kinds of industries, from medicine (with doctors and nurses training on simulations) to education (with the gamification of learning) and even the military (with simulated training and drone warfare becoming key to protecting forces)." With so much demand from so many directions, "Students learning programming and designing today will be transforming industries in ways we can't even predict tomorrow."

According to BDC, the choice between an on-campus and online game design degree is an important one. An on-campus program, "gives students access to cutting-edge labs, industry-experienced mentors, and connections that will make their career transition seamless." Online learning, on the other hand, might come naturally to students interested in game design; "low-level programmers or designers who want a bachelor's degree to increase their skills or advance in their career" may do well to choose a bachelor's completion program. Game design students who are looking for the best choice for their interests - from programming and development to design and management - can trust Bachelor's Degree Center's game design rankings to guide them in the right direction.

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Game Design Rankings (in alphabetical order)

Baker College

Bradley University

Davenport University

Drexel University

Eastern Kentucky University

Edinboro University

Ferris State University

Franklin University

Full Sail University

George Mason University

Georgia Tech

Indiana University

Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis

Kennesaw State University

Lewis University

Liberty University

Lindenwood University

Marist College

Michigan State University

Middle Georgia State University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

New York University

North Carolina State University

Northeastern University

Quinnipiac University

Rasmussen College

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design

SUNY Canton

SUNY Polytechnic

Savannah College of Art and Design

Shawnee State University

Southern New Hampshire University

Stony Brook University

University of Advancing Technology

University of Baltimore

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Santa Cruz

University of Central Florida

University of Cincinnati

University of Denver

University of Michigan Dearborn

University of Pennsylvania

University of Southern California

University of Texas at Austin

University of Texas at Dallas

University of Utah

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Wilmington University

Worcester Polytechnic Institute

