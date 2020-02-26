Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Health Information Management Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Health Information Management bachelor's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Health Information Management Degree Programs for 2020 ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-health-information-management/ )

15 Best Online Health Information Management Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/online-health-information-management/ )

10 Fastest Online Health Information Management Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020 ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-health-information-management/ )

10 Most Affordable Online Health Information Management Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020 ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-health-information-management/ )

The Top 3 Best Health Information Management Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of Washington; 2) LeTourneau University; 3) Ohio State University. The Top 3 Online Health Information Management Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) University of Wisconsin; 2) Rutgers University; 3) Indiana University.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"A Health Information Management bachelor's degree program is one of the most popular paths for people who are eager to make a difference in patient care," BDC editors explain, "particularly at a time when the mandates of the Affordable Care Act and data-driven healthcare are more complicated." With our health care system more complex than ever, driven by data, health information management is one of the fastest-growing occupations. As the editors explain, a good HIM degree "prepares students with technical skills in coding, electronic health record (HER) systems, and classification software as well as a range of leadership, analytical, interpersonal, and communication skills."

For working adults in the healthcare system, already working in some area of administration or management, "Often further advancement is not possible without additional credentials in an academic framework." As BDC editors explain, an online program "offers students the flexibility to complete the coursework where and when it's most convenient to accommodate current work-and-family needs and scheduling requirements." The higher salary and greater chance for promotion leads working professionals in healthcare to complete their bachelor's online: "With the continually aging state of the population and longevity projections, the HIM degree salary outlook will improve." Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings are built to lead health information management students to the programs that will make a difference for their careers and income.

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

