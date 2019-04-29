Bachoco Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

CELAYA, Mexico, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., "Bachoco" or "the Company", (NYSE: IBA; BMV: Bachoco) announced today its unaudited results for the first quarter ("1Q19") ending March 31, 2019. All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS") and are presented in nominal million Mexican Pesos ("$"), except earnings per share.

HIGHLIGHTS- 2019 vs. 2018

Net sales decreased 6.4% in 1Q19.

EBITDA margin was 4.6% in 1Q19 vs 13.7% in 1Q18, our EBITDA was $654.9 million .

. Earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.50 .

CEO COMMENTS

Mr. Rodolfo Ramos Arvizu, Chief Executive Officer of Bachoco, stated, "In Mexico, the conditions prevailing in last two quarters of 2018, continued into the first quarter of this year. In general, we saw sluggish demand conditions that kept prices down for most of the quarter. Furthermore, strong results in 1Q18 made it a very challenging to compare with.

In the US market, we observed also relatively low prices for most of 1Q19, with an improvement towards the end of the quarter.

Prices of our main raw material were stable in USD terms but, volatility in the Mexican peso exchange rate vs the US dollar, did not allow us to completely capture this benefit. Our SG&A continued to be mainly affected by energy prices in Mexico.

Volume of our main product segments continued growing, but lower prices, mainly in poultry, led us to a decrease of 6.4% in total sales for 1Q19 when compared to the same quarter of 2018.

For 1Q19, we reached an EBITDA of $654.9 for a 4.6% margin. This EBITDA represents an important decrease when compared with the 1Q18. Earnings per basic and diluted shares were $0.50 for the 1Q19.

The Company remained in a healthy financial condition as we reached a net cash level of $12,434.7 million, which will allow us to continue to support our growth plans.

We will remain focused on continuous improvements and efficiencies across all of our processes and working close to our customers"

Executive Summary

The following financial information is expressed in millions of nominal pesos, except for amounts per share and per ADR, with comparative figures for the same periods of 2018.

QUARTERLY RESULTS

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY







In millions of pesos

1Q19 1Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Net sales

14,323.6 15,303.0 (979.4) (6.4) Net sales in Mexico

10,311.3 11,091.5 (780.1) (7.0) Net sales in the U.S.

4,012.3 4,211.5 (199.2) (4.7)

NET SALES BY SEGMENT







In millions of pesos

1Q19 1Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Net sales

14,323.6 15,303.0 (979.4) (6.4) Poultry

12,852.8 13,774.5 (921.7) (6.7) Other

1,470.8 1,528.4 (57.6) (3.8)

NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT





In tons



Change

1Q19 1Q18 Volume % Total sales volume: 553,175 546,750 6,425 1.2 Poultry 425,745 422,181 3,564 0.8 Others 127,430 124,569 2,861.3 2.3

In 1Q19, the Company's net sales totaled $14,323.6 million; $979.4 million or 6.4% less than $15,303.0 million reported in 1Q18. This was a result of price decreases in our main product lines.

In 1Q19, sales of our U.S. operations represented 28.0% of our total sales compared with 27.5% in 1Q18.

GROSS PROFIT







In millions of pesos

1Q19 1Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Cost of sales

12,515.7 12,085.8 429.9 3.6 Gross profit

1,807.9 3,217.2 (1,409.3) (43.8) Gross margin

12.6% 21.0% - -

The cost of sales totaled $12,515.7 million, representing $429.9 million or 3.6% higher than $12,085.8 million reported in the same period of 2018. This increase was a result of more volume sold, and an increase in our feed costs expressed in Mexican pesos.

The Company's gross profit in 1Q19 was $1,807.9 million, with a gross margin of 12.6%. This result is lower when compared to a gross profit of $3,217.2 million and a gross margin of 21.0% reported in 1Q18.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES ("SG&A") In millions of pesos











1Q19 1Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Total SG&A

1,474.4 1,385.5 88.9 6.4

Total SG&A expenses in 1Q19 were $1,474.4 million; $88.9 million or 6.4% more than the $1,385.5 million reported 1Q18. Total SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net sales, represent 10.3% in 1Q19 and 9.1% in 1Q18.

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET In millions of pesos

1Q19 1Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Other income (expense), net

1.6 (9.2) 10.8 (117.6)

Other income or other expenses include the sale of byproducts and unused assets. We register such sales as expenses when the sales price is below the book value of those assets.

In 1Q19, we had other income of $1.6 million, compared with other expenses of $9.2 million reported in 1Q18.

OPERATING INCOME







In millions of pesos

1Q19 1Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Operating income

335.2 1,822.5 (1,487.3) (81.6) Operating margin

2.3% 11.9% - -

Operating income in 1Q19 totaled $335.2 million for an operating margin of 2.3%; lower than an operating income of $1,822.5 million and a 11.9% operating margin reported in 1Q18. The decrease in operating income is mainly attributed to lower gross profit than in 1Q18.



NET FINANCIAL INCOME







In millions of pesos

1Q19 1Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Net Financial Income (Expense)

76.0 (93.8) 169.8 (181.1) Financial Income

135.4 204.6 (69.3) (33.8) Financial Expense

59.4 298.4 (239.0) (80.1)

In 1Q19, the Company reported net financial income of $76.0 million, compared to net financial expense of $93.8 million reported in the same period of 2018, mainly due to lower financial expense.

TAXES FOR THE PERIOD







In millions of pesos

1Q19 1Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Total Taxes

108.7 467.8 (359.2) (76.8) Income tax

49.3 315.9 (266.6) (84.4) Deferred income tax

59.3 151.9 (92.6) (61.0)

Total taxes for the 1Q19 were $108.7 million, compared to $467.8 million in the same period of 2018.

NET INCOME







In millions of pesos

1Q19 1Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Net income

302.5 1,260.9 (958.4) (76.0) Net margin

2.1% 8.2% - - Non-Controlling Interest income

3.8 5.3 (1.5) n/a Net controlling interest income

298.8 1,255.6 (956.9) n/a Basic and diluted income per share1

0.50 2.09 (1.6) n/a Basic and diluted income per ADR2

5.98 25.11 (19.1) n/a Weighted average Shares outstanding3

599,920 600,000 - - 1 In pesos









2 in pesos, an ADR is equal to twelve shares









3 In thousands of shares























The net income for 1Q19 was $302.5 million, representing a basic and diluted income of $0.50 pesos per share. This result compares to a net income of $1,260.9 million, which represented a net income of $2.09 pesos of basic and diluted income per share in 1Q18. Net margin for the 1Q19 was 2.1% compared to 8.2% reported in 1Q18.

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA







In millions of pesos

1Q19 1Q18 Change



$ $ $ % Net controlling interest income

298.8 1,255.6 (956.9) (76.2) Income tax expense (benefit)

108.7 467.8 (359.2) (76.8) Result in associates

(3.8) 5.3 (1.5) (28.6) Net finance (income) expense

(76.0) 93.8 (169.8) (181.1) Depreciation and amortization

319.7 268.5 51.2 (19.1) EBITDA

654.9 2,091.0 (1,436.1) (68.7) EBITDA Margin (%)

4.6% 13.7% - - Net sales

14,323.6 15,303.0 (979.4) (6.4)

EBITDA in 1Q19 reached $654.9 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 4.6%, compared to an EBITDA of $2,091.0 million in 1Q18 with an EBITDA margin of 13.7%.

BALANCE SHEET DATA

BALANCE SHEET DATA







In millions of pesos

Mar 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Change



$ $ $ % TOTAL ASSETS

50,564.8 52,865.6 (2,300.8) (4.4) Cash and cash equivalents

16,201.4 18,458.5 (2,257.1) (12.2) Accounts receivable

3,935.3 3,486.5 448.9 12.9 TOTAL LIABILITIES

12,148.1 14,699.9 (2,551.8) (17.4) Accounts payable

3,181.3 4,228.4 (1,047.1) (24.8) Short-term debt

2,227.4 3,492.8 (1,265.4) (36.2) Long-term debt

1,539.3 1,544.8 (5.5) (0.4) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

38,416.7 38,165.7 251.0 0.7 Capital stock

1,174.4 1,174.3 0.1 0.0

Cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2019 totaled $16,201.4 million; $2,257.1 million or 12.2% lower than $18,458.5 million as of December 31, 2018.

Total debt as of March 31, 2019 totaled $3,766.7 million, compared to $5,037.6 million reported as of December 31, 2018.

Net cash as of March 31, 2019 was $12,434.7 million, compared to net cash of $13,420.9 million as of December 31, 2018.

CAPEX

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES In millions of pesos

2019 2018 Change



$ $ $ % Capital Expenditures

409.9 304.0 105.9 34.8

Total CAPEX for the 1Q19 was $409.9 million, which was mainly allocated toward organic growth and productivity projects across all our facilities.

STOCK INFORMATION

As of March 31, 2019 Total Shares

600,000,000 Total free float

26.75% Market cap (millions of pesos)

$44,754

SHARE PRICE





Mexican Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange



Ticker Symbol: Bachoco

Ticker Symbol: IBA



In nominal pesos per Share

In U.S. Dollar per ADR

Month High Low Close

High Low Close

Mar-19 75.88 70.51 74.59

47.98 45.72 46.10

Feb-19 76.06 72.83 74.84

47.74 45.17 46.93

Jan-19 74.37 65.38 73.31

46.53 40.07 46.00

Dec-18 70.53 63.50 64.52

41.60 38.08 39.56

Nov-18 75.14 66.38 70.90

45.43 39.00 41.72

Oct-18 87.37 74.14 74.51

55.23 43.83 43.86































Source: Yahoo Finances

ANALYST COVERAGE









Institution Analyst name E-mail ACTINVER José Antonio Cebeira jcebeira@actinver.com.mx BBVA BANCOMER Miguel Ulloa miguel.ulloa@bbva.com GBM Miguel Tortolero matortolero@gbm.com.mx MIRANDA-GR Martin Lara martin.lara@miranda-gr.com JPMORGAN Ulises Argote ulises.argote@jpmorgan.com INVEX Giselle Mojica gmojica@invex.com SANTANDER Luis Miranda lmiranda@santander.com.mx

APPENDICES

For reference, some figures have been translated into millions of U.S. dollars ("USD") using an exchange rate of $19.41 per USD $1.0, which corresponds to the rate at the close of March 29, 2019, according to Mexico's National Bank.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Statement of Income

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Derivatives Position Report

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION -Unaudited-







In U.S. Dollar March 31, December 31, In million pesos 2019 2019 2018*







TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,646.3 51,364.5 52,865.6







Total current assets 1,397.9 27,132.4 29,775.0 Cash and cash equivalents 834.7 16,201.4 18,458.5 Total accounts receivable 202.7 3,935.3 3,486.5 Inventories 322.5 6,259.7 6,649.1 Other current assets 37.9 736.0 1,180.9







Total non current assets 1,248.4 24,232.1 23,090.6 Net property, plant and equipment 930.9 18,069.7 18,018.2 Other non current Assets 317.5 6,162.4 5,072.4







TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 667.1 12,947.8 14,699.9







Total current liabilities 330.2 6,409.2 9,084.9 Notes payable to banks 114.8 2,227.4 3,492.8 Accounts payable 158.5 3,075.8 4,228.4 Other taxes payable and other accruals 57.0 1,106.0 1,363.7







Total long-term liabilities 336.9 6,538.6 5,614.9 Long-term debt 79.3 1,539.3 1,544.8 Other non current liabilities 63.0 1,223.2 302.8 Deferred income taxes 194.5 3,776.1 3,767.3







TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,979.2 38,416.7 38,165.7







Capital stock 60.5 1,174.4 1,174.3 Commission in shares issued 21.4 414.5 414.5 Retained earnings 1,837.2 35,659.6 35,354.5 Others accounts 56.4 1,094.9 1,153.0 Non controlling interest 3.8 73.2 69.5







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,646.3 51,364.5 52,865.6







*Audited







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

First Quarter Results, ended March 31st:





-Unaudited-







U.S. Dollar



In millions pesos 2019 2019 2018 Net sales $ 738.0 14,323.6 15,303.0 Cost of sales 644.8 12,515.7 12,085.8 Gross profit 93.1 1,807.9 3,217.2 SG&A 76.0 1,474.4 1,385.5 Other income (expenses), net 0.1 1.6 (9.2) Operating income 17.3 335.2 1,822.5 Net finance income 3.9 76.0 (93.8) Income tax 5.6 108.7 467.8 Net Income $ 15.6 302.5 1,260.9







Non-controlling interest 0.19 3.8 5.3 Net controlling interest profit 15.4 298.8 1,255.6 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.03 0.50 2.09 Basic and diluted earnings per ADR 0.31 5.98 25.11 Weighted average Shares outstanding1 599,920 599,920 600,000







EBITDA Result $ 33.7 654.9 2,091.0







Gross margin 12.6% 12.6% 21.0% Operating margin 2.3% 2.3% 11.9% Net margin 2.1% 2.1% 8.2% EBITDA margin 4.6% 4.6% 13.7%







1In thousands







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



In million of pesos





-Unaudited-















U.S. Dollar March 31,

2019 2019 2018







NET MAJORITY INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX $ 21.2 411.2 1,728.7







ITEMS RELATING TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES: 7.8 151.6 172.0 Depreciation and others 16.5 319.7 305.0 Income (loss) on sale of plant and equipment (0.2) (3.2) 3.7 Other Items (8.5) (164.9) (136.7)







NET CASH GENERATED FROM NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES 29.0 562.7 1,900.8 CASH GENERATED OR USED IN THE OPERATION: (67.5) (1,310.4) (589.6) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (23.6) (458.0) 119.3 Decrease (increase) in inventories 18.8 364.6 498.1 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (136.7) (2,653.0) (380.9) Other Items 74.0 1,436.0 (826.2)







NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (38.5) (747.7) 1,311.1







NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (5.2) (100.0) (61.6) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (21.1) (409.2) (304.0) Proceeds from sales of property plant and equipment 1.7 33.0 4.4 Other Items 14.2 276.3 238.0







CASH FLOW SURPLUS (REQUIREMENTS OF) TO BE USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (43.7) (847.6) 1,249.5







Net cash provided by financing activities: (72.7) (1,410.9) (632.4) Proceeds from loans 102.6 1,992.4 3,006.8 Principal payments on loans (165.4) (3,211.2) (3,201.5) Other items (9.9) (192.1) (437.6) Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents (116.4) (2,258.5) 617.1







Cash and investments at the beginning of year $ 950.6 18,451.9 17,240.1 CASH AND INVESTMENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 834.3 16,193.4 17,857.3









DERIVATIVES POSITION REPORT

First Quarter 2019

















Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of March 31, 2019













TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT OBJECTIVE NOTIONAL VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY REASONABLE VALUE AMOUNTS DUE BY YEAR GUARANTIES REQUIRED 1Q-2019 4Q-2018 1Q-2019 4Q-2018 Forward Vanilla, Calls and Puts Hedge $ 901,574 $ 19.41

$ 19.67

$ -4,655 $ 2,051 90% in 2019 and 10% in 2020 The deals consider the possibility of margin calls but not another kind of guarantee Futures for corn and soybean meal Hedge $ 233,218 CORN CORN -$ 2,474 -$ 104 100% in 2019 In USD per Bushel In USD per Bushel month price month price



Mar-19 $ 3.750 May-19 $ 3.565 May-19 $ 3.830 Jul-19 $ 3.663 Jul-19 $ 3.908 Sep-19 $ 3.750 Sep-19 $ 3.935 Dec-19 $ 3.848 Dec-19 $ 3.975 SOYBEAN MEAL SOYBEAN MEAL In USD per ton In USD per ton month price month price May-19 $ 306.5 May-19 $ 313.3 Jul-19 $ 310.0



Aug-19 $ 311.5



Sep-19 $ 313.0







Dec-19 $ 321.2 Options of Corn Hedge $ 130,523 CORN CORN -$ 2,846 $ 65 92% in 2019; 8% in 2020 In USD per Bushel In USD per Bushel month price month price May-19 $ 3.565



Jul-19 $ 3.663



Sep-19 $ 3.750 Mar-19 $ 3.750 Dec-19 $ 3.848 May-19 $ 3.830 Jan-20 $ 3.970 Jul-19 $ 3.908 Options of soybean meal Hedge $ 134,833 SOYBEAN MEAL SOYBEAN MEAL $ 97 -$ 267 80% in 2019; 20% in 2020 In USD per ton In USD per ton month price month price May-19 $ 306.5



Jul-19 $ 310.0



Aug-19 $ 311.5



Sep-19 $ 313.0



Oct-19 $ 314.1



Dec-19 $ 316.8 Mar-19 $ 309.9 Jan-20 $ 317.7 May-19 $ 313.3 Mar-20 $ 317.8 Jul-19 $ 316.6





















-The total financial instruments do not exceed 5% of total assets as of March 31, 2019.









-The notional value represents the net position as of March 31, 2019 at the exchange rate of Ps. 19.41 per one dollar.



-A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.



































First Quarter 2019 Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of March 31, 2019







PROBABLE SCENARIO TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT REASONABLE VALUE VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY EFFECT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW(3) Reference Value (1) -2.5% 2.5% 5.0% -2.5% 2.5% 5.0% Forward Vanilla, Calls and Puts -$ 4,655 $18.92 $ 19.90 $ 20.38 Direct -$ 27,194 $ 17,885 $ 40,424



-5% 5% 10%

-5% 5% 10% Futures of Corn: (2) -$ 2,474 $ 3.387 $ 3.743 $ 3.922 The effect will materialize as the inventory is consumed -$ 2,234 -$ 2,713 -$ 2,953 Futures of Soybean Meal: (2) $ 291.2 $ 321.8 $ 337.2 Options for Corn -$ 2,846 $ 3.387 $ 3.743 $ 3.922 -$ 9,372 $ 3,680 $ 10,206 Options of Soybean Meal $ 97 $ 291.2 $ 321.8 $ 337.2 -$ 6,645 $ 6,839 $ 13,580

















(1)The reference value is the exchange rate of Ps. $19.41 per USD as of March 31, 2019.







(2)The reference values are; the future of corn for May 2019, $3.565 USD/bushel and the future of soybean meal for May 2019, $306.5 USD/ton. 'All the evaluations are performed according with the corresponding future, here only the first month futures are shown.

(3)The Company has credit lines with the majority of its counterparts, so that the effect in cash flow is lower than the amount shown.

-A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.





























First Quarter 2019

















Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of March 31, 2019









STRESS SCENARIO TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT REASONABLE VALUE VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY EFFECT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW Reference Value -50% -25% 25% 50% -50% -25% 25% 50% Forward Vanilla, Calls and Puts -$ 4,655 $9.71 $14.56 $24.26 $29.12 Direct -$455,441 -$230,048 $220,739 $446,132























COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Industrias Bachoco is the leader in the Mexican poultry industry, and one of the largest poultry producers globally. The Company was founded in 1952, and became a public company in 1997, via a public offering of shares on the Mexican and The New York Stock Exchange. Bachoco is a vertically integrated company headquartered in Celaya, Guanajuato located in Central Mexico. Its main business lines are: chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and turkey and beef value-added products. Bachoco owns and manages more than a thousand facilities, organized in nine production complexes and 64 distribution centers in Mexico, and a production complex in the United States. Currently the Company employs more than 27,000 people.

The Company is rated AAA (MEX) , the highest rating awarded by Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V., and HR AAA which signals that the Company and the offering both have the highest credit quality by HR Ratings de Mexico S.A. de C.V.

