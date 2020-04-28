Bachoco Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

CELAYA, Mexico, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., "Bachoco" or "the Company", (NYSE: IBA; BMV: Bachoco) announced today its unaudited results for the first quarter ("1Q20") ending March 31, 2020. All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard ("IFRS") and are presented in nominal million Mexican Pesos ("$"), except earnings per share.

HIGHLIGHTS- 2020 vs. 2019

Net sales increased 9.9% in 1Q20.

EBITDA margin was 6.0% in 1Q20 vs 4.6% in 1Q19, our EBITDA was $947.3 million .

. Earnings per basic and diluted share were $3.61

CEO COMMENTS

Mr. Rodolfo Ramos Arvizu, Chief Executive Officer of Bachoco, stated, "We ended the first quarter of the year with good results, growing in terms of volume both in Mexico and the U.S. Even when we observed a soft demand at the beginning of the year, the industry was able to get back in balance for the remaining period.

As a result, we achieved an overall increase of 6.3% in volume sold and an increase in net sales close to 10%, both when compared to 1Q19.

Prices of our main raw material were stable in USD terms but, volatility by the end of the quarter in the Mexican peso exchange rate vs the US dollar partially offset this benefit.

We managed to keep our SG&A under control as it represents 10.0% of total sales, a rate slightly lower when compared to the same period of 2019.

For 1Q20, we reached an EBITDA of $947.3 for a 6.0% margin. This EBITDA represents an increase when compared with the 4.6% of 1Q19. Earnings per basic and diluted shares were $3.61 for the 1Q20.

The Company remained in a healthy financial condition as we reached a net cash level of $16,527.8 million, which will allow us to continue to support our growth plans.

By the end of the quarter, Mexico started experiencing some of the impacts of pandemic COVID-19. Even when during 1Q20 we did not observe a material impact in our results, as the situation quickly evolves, we might see some economic disruptions in the months to come.

As a result, we will remain focused on efficiencies across all of our processes which allow us to supply our markets and customers as best as we can"

Executive Summary

The following financial information is expressed in millions of nominal pesos, except for amounts per share and per ADR, with comparative figures for the same periods of 2019.

QUARTERLY RESULTS

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHY







In millions of pesos

1Q20 1Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Net sales

15,738.4 14,323.6 1,414.8 9.9 Net sales in Mexico

11,067.6 10,311.3 756.2 7.3 Net sales in the U.S.

4,670.8 4,012.3 658.5 16.4

NET SALES BY SEGMENT







In millions of pesos

1Q20 1Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Net sales

15,738.4 14,323.6 1,414.8 9.9 Poultry

14,162.8 12,852.8 1,309.9 10.2 Other

1,575.6 1,470.8 104.8 7.1

NET VOLUME SOLD BY SEGMENT







In tons



Change

1Q20 1Q19 Volume % Total sales volume: 588,018 553,175 34,842.6 6.3 Poultry 457,167 425,745 31,422.0 7.4 Others 130,851 127,430 3,420.7 2.7

In 1Q20, the Company's net sales totaled $15,738.4 million; $1,414.8 million or 9.9% more than $14,323.6 million reported in 1Q19. This was a result of more volume sold in our main business lines as well as better prices in poultry.

In 1Q20, sales of our U.S. operations represented 29.7% of our total sales compared with 28.0% in 1Q19.

GROSS PROFIT







In millions of pesos

1Q20 1Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Cost of sales

13,557.3 12,515.7 1,041.6 8.3 Gross profit

2,181.1 1,807.9 373.2 20.6 Gross margin

13.9% 12.6% - -

The cost of sales totaled $13,557.3 million, representing $1,041.6 million or 8.3% higher than $12,515.7 million reported in the same period of 2019. This increase was mainly driven by more volume sold.

The Company's gross profit in 1Q20 was $2,181.1 million, with a gross margin of 13.9%. This result is higher when compared to a gross profit of $1,807.9 million and a gross margin of 12.6% reported in 1Q19.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES ("SG&A") In millions of pesos











1Q20 1Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Total SG&A

1,572.7 1,474.4 98.3 6.7

Total SG&A expenses in 1Q20 were $1,572.7 million; $98.3 million or 6.7% more than the $1,474.4 million reported 1Q19. Total SG&A expenses, as a percentage of net sales, represent 10.0% in 1Q20 and 10.3% in 1Q19.

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET In millions of pesos

1Q20 1Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Other income (expense), net

(4.5) 1.6 (6.1) (377.8)

Other income or other expenses include the sale of byproducts and unused assets. We register such sales as expenses when the sales price is below the book value of those assets.

OPERATING INCOME







In millions of pesos

1Q20 1Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Operating income

604.0 335.2 268.8 80.2 Operating margin

3.8% 2.3% - -

Operating income in 1Q20 totaled $604.0 million for an operating margin of 3.8%; higher than an operating income of $335.2 million and a 2.3% operating margin reported in 1Q19. The increase in operating income is mainly attributed to higher gross profit than in 1Q19.



NET FINANCIAL INCOME







In millions of pesos

1Q20 1Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Net Financial Income (Expense)

2,426.5 76.0 2,350.5 3,092.5 Financial Income

2,483.3 135.4 2,348.0 1,734.3 Financial Expense

56.8 59.4 (2.6) (4.3)

In 1Q20, the Company reported net financial income of $2,426.5 million, compared to net financial income of $76.0 million reported in the same period of 2019.

Given that part of our cash position is in dollar terms, the Mexican peso depreciation with respect to the US dollar by the end of the quarter, resulted in higher financial income when compared to the same period of 2019.

TAXES FOR THE PERIOD







In millions of pesos

1Q20 1Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Total Taxes

860.3 108.7 751.7 691.8 Income tax

910.5 49.3 861.2 1,745.5 Deferred income tax

(50.2) 59.3 (109.5) (184.6)

Total taxes for the 1Q20 were $860.3 million, compared to $108.7 million in the same period of 2019. This was a result of higher operating income in 1Q20.

NET INCOME







In millions of pesos

1Q20 1Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Net income

2,170.2 302.5 1,867.6 617.3 Net margin

13.8% 2.1% - - Non-Controlling Interest income

3.5 3.8 (0.2) n/a Net controlling interest income

2,166.6 298.8 1,867.9 n/a Basic and diluted income per share1

3.61 0.50 3.1 n/a Basic and diluted income per ADR2

43.34 5.98 37.4 n/a Weighted average Shares outstanding3

599,843 599,920 - - 1 In pesos 2 in pesos, an ADR is equal to twelve shares 3 In thousands of shares

The net income for 1Q20 was $2,170.2 million, representing a basic and diluted income of $3.61 pesos per share. This result compares to a net income of $302.5 million, which represented a net income of $0.50 pesos of basic and diluted income per share in 1Q19. Net margin for the 1Q20 was 13.8% compared to 2.1% reported in 1Q19.

EBITDA







In millions of pesos

1Q20 1Q19 Change



$ $ $ % Net controlling interest income

2,166.6 298.8 1,867.9 625.2 Income tax expense (benefit)

860.3 108.7 751.7 691.8 Result in associates

3.5 3.8 (0.2) (6.5) Net finance (income) expense

(2,426.5) (76.0) (2,350.5) 3,092.5 Depreciation and amortization

343.3 319.7 23.6 7.4 EBITDA

947.3 654.9 292.4 44.7 EBITDA Margin (%)

6.0% 4.6% - - Net sales

15,738.4 14,323.6 1,414.8 9.9

EBITDA in 1Q20 reached $947.3 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 6.0%, compared to an EBITDA of $654.9 million in 1Q19 with an EBITDA margin of 4.6%.

BALANCE SHEET DATA

BALANCE SHEET DATA







In millions of pesos

Mar 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Change



$ $ $ % TOTAL ASSETS

60,095.0 55,702.5 4,392.5 7.9 Cash and cash equivalents

20,895.1 19,182.9 1,712.2 8.9 Accounts receivable

4,535.5 3,880.8 654.7 16.9 TOTAL LIABILITIES

16,493.9 15,442.2 1,051.8 6.8 Accounts payable

4,907.1 5,235.5 (328.5) (6.3) Short-term debt

2,692.2 3,440.4 (748.2) (21.7) Long-term debt

1,675.1 1,488.2 186.9 12.6 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

43,601.1 40,260.3 3,340.8 8.3 Capital stock

1,174.2 1,174.3 (0.1) (0.0)

Cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2020 totaled $20,895.1 million; $1,712.2 million or 8.9% higher than $19,182.9 million as of December 31, 2019.

Total debt as of March 31, 2020 totaled $4,367.3 million, compared to $4,928.6 million reported as of December 31, 2019.

Net cash as of March 31, 2020 was $16,527.8 million, compared to net cash of $14,254.3 million as of December 31, 2019.

CAPEX

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES In millions of pesos

2020 2019 Change



$ $ $ % Capital Expenditures

292.7 409.2 105.2 34.6

Total CAPEX for the 1Q20 was $409.2 million, which was mainly allocated toward organic growth and productivity projects across all our facilities.

STOCK INFORMATION

As of March 31, 2020 Total Shares

600,000,000 Total free float

26.75% Market cap (millions of pesos)

$40,488

SHARE PRICE





Mexican Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange



Ticker Symbol: Bachoco

Ticker Symbol: IBA



In nominal pesos per Share

In U.S. Dollar per ADR

Month High Low Close

High Low Close

March 71.07 58.76 67.48

44.14 28.67 34.00

February 75.83 68.57 71.07

48.87 42.67 43.04

January 82.40 75.01 75.82

52.70 47.78 48.34

December 83.46 79.77 81.43

52.99 51.09 52.00

November 85.92 80.00 84.69

53.72 49.26 51.18

October 84.46 81.35 86.38

54.99 49.56 53.84





























Source: Yahoo Finances



























APPENDICES

For reference, some figures have been translated into millions of U.S. dollars ("USD") using an exchange rate of $23.80 per USD $1.0, which corresponds to the rate at the close of March 31, 2020, according to Mexico's National Bank.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Statement of Income

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Derivatives Position Report

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

-Unaudited-







In U.S. Dollar March 31, December 31, In million pesos 2020 2020 2019*







TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,525.0 60,095.0 55,702.5







Total current assets 1,438.7 34,241.3 31,097.2 Cash and cash equivalents 877.9 20,895.1 19,182.9 Total accounts receivable 190.6 4,535.5 3,880.8 Inventories 330.8 7,872.0 6,753.4 Other current assets 39.4 938.6 1,280.1







Total non current assets 1,086.3 25,853.8 24,605.2 Net property, plant and equipment 805.4 19,169.3 18,556.6 Other non current Assets 280.9 6,684.5 6,048.6







TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 693.0 16,493.9 15,442.2







Total current liabilities 377.3 8,978.7 8,908.1 Notes payable to banks 113.1 2,692.2 3,440.4 Accounts payable 206.2 4,907.1 5,235.5 Other taxes payable and other accruals 58.0 1,379.4 232.2







Total long-term liabilities 315.8 7,515.3 6,534.0 Long-term debt 70.4 1,675.1 1,488.2 Other non current liabilities 53.2 1,265.2 1,141.3 Deferred income taxes 192.2 4,574.9 3,904.5







TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,832.0 43,601.1 40,260.3







Capital stock 49.3 1,174.2 1,174.3 Commission in shares issued 17.4 414.5 414.5 Retained earnings 1,676.1 39,890.2 37,732.9 Others accounts 85.6 2,038.3 858.2 Non controlling interest 3.5 83.9 80.4







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,525.0 60,095.0 55,702.5







*Audited















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME





First Quarter Results, ended March 31st:









-Unaudited-











U.S. Dollar







In millions pesos 2020 2020 2019



Net sales $ 661.3 15,738.4 14,323.6



Cost of sales 569.6 13,557.3 12,515.7



Gross profit 91.6 2,181.1 1,807.9



SG&A 66.1 1,572.7 1,474.4



Other income (expenses), net (0.2) (4.5) 1.6



Operating income 25.4 604.0 335.2



Net finance income 102.0 2,426.5 76.0



Income tax 36.1 860.3 108.7



Net Income $ 91.2 2,170.2 302.5















Non-controlling interest 0.15 3.5 3.8



Net controlling interest profit 91.0 2,166.6 298.8



Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.15 3.61 0.50



Basic and diluted earnings per ADR 1.82 43.34 5.98



Weighted average Shares outstanding1 599,843 599,843 599,920















EBITDA Result $ 39.8 947.3 654.9















Gross margin 13.9% 13.9% 12.6%



Operating margin 3.8% 3.8% 2.3%



Net margin 13.8% 13.8% 2.1%



EBITDA margin 6.0% 6.0% 4.6%















1 In thousands











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



In million of pesos





-Unaudited-















U.S. Dollar March 31,

2020 2020 2019







NET MAJORITY INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX $ 127.3 3,030.5 411.2







ITEMS RELATING TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES: 14.1 336.5 151.6 Depreciation and others 18.2 433.3 319.7 Income (loss) on sale of plant and equipment 0.6 14.1 (3.2) Other Items (4.7) (110.9) (164.9)







NET CASH GENERATED FROM NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES 141.5 3,367.0 562.7 CASH GENERATED OR USED IN THE OPERATION: (36.8) (875.3) (1,310.4) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (23.7) (564.8) (458.0) Decrease (increase) in inventories (37.8) (899.0) 284.0 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 58.5 1,393.4 (2,653.0) Other Items (33.8) (805.0) 1,516.7







NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 104.7 2,491.7 (747.7)







NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (9.1) (216.9) (100.0) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (12.3) (292.7) (409.2) Proceeds from sales of property plant and equipment 0.2 5.6 33.0 Other Items 3.0 70.2 276.3







CASH FLOW SURPLUS (REQUIREMENTS OF) TO BE USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES 95.6 2,274.9 (847.6)







Net cash provided by financing activities: (25.5) (605.8) (1,410.9) Proceeds from loans 103.4 2,459.7 1,992.4 Principal payments on loans (143.5) (3,415.5) (3,211.2) Other items 14.7 350.0 (192.1) Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents 70.1 1,669.1 (2,258.5)







Cash and investments at the beginning of year $ 805.2 19,164.8 18,451.9 CASH AND INVESTMENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 875.4 20,833.9 16,193.4









First Quarter 2020

















Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of March 31, 2020













TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT OBJECTIVE NOTIONAL VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY REASONABLE VALUE AMOUNTS DUE BY YEAR GUARANTIES REQUIRED 1Q-2020 4Q-2019 1Q-2020 4Q-2019 Forward Vanilla and KO Fwd Hedge $ 45,435 $ 23.80

$ 18.89

$ 111,955 $ -9,431 100% in 2020 The deals consider the possibility of margin calls but not another kind of guarantee Futures for corn and soybean meal Hedge $ 656,372 CORN CORN -$ 33,818 $ 8,557 90% in 2020 and 10% in 2021 In USD per Bushel In USD per Bushel month price month price May-20 $ 3.408 Mar-20 $ 3.878 Jul-20 $ 3.460 May-20 $ 3.948 Sep-20 $ 3.498 Jul-20 $ 4.010 Dec-20 $ 3.575 Sep-20 $ 4.010 Mar-21 $ 3.685 Dec-20 $ 4.025 May-21 $ 3.745



Jul-21 $ 3.775



Dec-21 $ 3.775



SOYBEAN MEAL SOYBEAN MEAL In USD per ton In USD per ton month price month price Jul-20 $ 318.9



Aug-20 $ 314.0



Jan-21 $ 305.4



Mar-21 $ 295.8 Mar-20 $ 304.7 May-21 $ 293.0 May-20 $ 308.5 Jul-21 $ 294.9



Aug-21 $ 295.0



Sep-21 $ 294.0



Oct-21 $ 291.7



Dec-21 $ 292.5



Options of Corn Hedge $ 78,635 CORN CORN $ 1,912 $ 622 78% in 2020 and 22% in 2021 In USD per Bushel In USD per Bushel month price month price May-20 $ 3.408



Jul-20 $ 3.460



Sep-20 $ 3.498 Mar-20 $ 3.878 Dec-20 $ 3.575 May-20 $ 3.948 Mar-21 $ 3.685 Jul-20 $ 4.010 Options of soybean meal Hedge $ 98,064 SOYBEAN MEAL SOYBEAN MEAL $ 4,059 $ 10 73% in 2020 and 27% in 2021 In USD per ton In USD per ton month price month price May-20 $ 321.5



Jul-20 $ 318.9



Aug-20 $ 314.0



Sep-20 $ 310.0



Oct-20 $ 308.0 Mar-20 $ 304.7 Dec-20 $ 308.4 May-20 $ 308.5 Jan-21 $ 305.4 Jul-20 $ 312.0 Mar-21 $ 295.8



-The total financial instruments do not exceed 5% of total assets as of March 31, 2020.









-The notional value represents the net position as of March 31, 2020 at the exchange rate of Ps. 23.80 per one dollar.



-A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.



































DERIVATIVES POSITION REPORT

First Quarter 2020















Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of March 31, 2020











PROBABLE SCENARIO TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT REASONABLE VALUE VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY EFFECT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW(3) Reference Value (1) -2.5% 2.5% 5.0% -2.5% 2.5% 5.0% Forward Vanilla and KO Fwd $ 111,955 $23.21 $ 24.40 $ 24.99 Direct $ 92,656 $ 118,756 $ 134,485



-5% 5% 10%

-5% 5% 10% Futures of Corn: (2) -$ 33,818 $ 3.237 $ 3.578 $ 3.748 The effect will materialize as the inventory is consumed -$ 2,800 -$ 999 $ 31,819 Futures of Soybean Meal: (2) $ 305.4 $ 337.6 $ 353.7 Options for Corn $ 1,912 $ 3.237 $ 3.578 $ 3.748 -$ 85 $ 5,844 $ 9,776 Options of Soybean Meal $ 4,059 $ 305.4 $ 337.6 $ 353.7 -$ 35 $ 8,962 $ 13,866

















(1) The reference value is the exchange rate of Ps. $23.80 per USD as of March 31, 2020.







(2) The reference values are; the future of corn for May 2020, $3.4075 USD/bushel and the future of soybean meal for May 2020, $321.50 USD/ton. 'All the evaluations are performed according with the corresponding future, here only the first month futures are shown.

(3) The Company has credit lines with the majority of its counterparts, so that the effect in cash flow is lower than the amount shown.

-A negative value means an unfavorable effect for the Company.











First Quarter 2020



















Thousands of Mexican Pesos, as of March 31, 2020













STRESS SCENARIO TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT REASONABLE VALUE VALUE OF THE RELATED COMMODITY EFFECT ON THE INCOME STATEMENT EFFECT ON THE CASH FLOW Reference Value -50% -25% 25% 50% -50% -25% 25% 50% Forward Vanilla and KO Fwd $ 111,955 $11.90 $17.85 $29.75 $35.70 Direct -$363,903 -$93,565 $218,273 $339,862

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host its first quarter 2020 earnings call, on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020. The earnings call will take place at 9:00 am Central Time (10:00 am ET).

To participate in the earnings call, please dial:

Toll free in the U.S.: 1 (888) 771-4371

Toll free in Mexico: 001 866 779 0965

Toll Local Mexico: 52 55 6722 5257

Toll in the Brazil: 0800 761 0710

A current list of available local and international free phone telephone numbers: http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=12&a=UDQOBydiqguyam

Confirmation Number: 49569210

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Industrias Bachoco is the leader in the Mexican poultry industry, and one of the largest poultry producers globally. The Company was founded in 1952, and became a public company in 1997, via a public offering of shares on the Mexican and The New York Stock Exchange. Bachoco is a vertically integrated company headquartered in Celaya, Guanajuato located in Central Mexico. Its main business lines are: chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and turkey and beef value-added products. Bachoco owns and manages more than a thousand facilities, organized in nine production complexes and 80 distribution centers in Mexico, and a production complex in the United States. Currently the Company employs more than 28,000 people.

The Company is rated AAA (MEX) , the highest rating awarded by Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V., and HR AAA which signals that the Company and the offering both have the highest credit quality by HR Ratings de Mexico S.A. de C.V.

DISCLAIMER

The document contains certain information that could be considered forward looking statements concerning anticipated future events and performance of the Company. The statements reflect management's current beliefs based on information currently available and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our Annual Information Form, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Those risks and uncertainties include risks associated with ownership in the poultry industry, competition for investments within the poultry industry, shareholder liability, governmental regulation, and environmental matters. As a result, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

