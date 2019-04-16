Bacillus Coagulans Market to Gain Based on Rising Prevalence of Digestive Disorders, Increasing Applications in Herbal Medicines & Food Industry: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Global Bacillus Coagulans Market is expected to grow considerably in the upcoming years due to rise in prevalence of digestive disorders. Bacillus coagulans is a kind of bacteria, called probiotic. It creates lactic acid but is different from lactobacillus and other probiotics. Besides application in food industry, bacillus coagulans is also used in veterinary medications and is used as a direct-fed microbial in the production of livestock. The bacterium also improves vaginal flora, increases immune response to viruses, and improve stomach pain and bloating in IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) patients. The key drivers of bacillus coagulans market include rise in number of digestive disorders like abdominal pain, stomach ailments, flatulence, irritable bowel syndrome, constipations, growing geriatric population, increasing applications of bacillus coagulans in herbal medicines and increased applications in food and beverages industry, such as functional food, feed additives, and dairy products. However, low awareness among consumers for the health benefits offered by bacillus coagulans is hampering the market growth.

Growing demand for bacillus coagulans from developing economies is trending in the market growth. Nonetheless, strict regulations on the use of bacillus coagulans in probiotic products is challenging the market players. These regulations restrict the manufacturers to launch new products in the competitive market. Additionally, FDA is also taking measures to limit the entry of new products that contain banned ingredients. Bacillus coagulans market is categorized based on type, application, end users, and geography. Based on type, market is divided into bacillus coagulans type 1, bacillus coagulans type 2, and bacillus coagulans type 3.In terms of application, bacillus coagulans market is divided into beverages, confectionery, bakery products, sports beverages, protein bars, dairy products, animal feed, and functional food. Bakery products segment is expected to gold significant share of the market since bacillus coagulans in bakery items can resist high temperatures.

In terms of end user, bacillus coagulans market is bifurcated into food grade and drug grade. Food grade is anticipated to hold larger share of the market due to potential rise in the demand for nutrition food products. Further, drug segment also leads the market in the forecast period. Geographically, bacillus coagulans market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market in the coming years due to hectic lifestyle of the working population and changing eating habits (unhealthy food) of consumers, which ultimately increases their focus on nutritional food products. Asia Pacific is also expected to lead the market due to rise in chronic disorders. Moreover, growing obese population is also attributed to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific regions. The prominent players in bacillus coagulans market include Mitsubishi, Ganeden, Nebraska Cultures Inc., Unique Biotech, Syngen Biotech Co., Microbax, Sanzyme, Aumgene Biosciences, Sabinsa Corporation, and Mystical Biotec.

- Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Bacillus Coagulans in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and ) South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , ) Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

- Global Bacillus Coagulans market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

VTR

Sanmenxia Hong Austrian Biotechnology

EASTSEA

Qiming Bio

Syngen biotech

JBH Bio-tech

- On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pharmaceutical grade

Food Grade

Others

- On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Bacillus Coagulans for each application, including

Pharmaceuticals

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Others

