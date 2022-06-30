Back by Popular Demand: Giant Food Announces Summer Launch of Local Produce Boxes

Available through Giant Delivers, the Local Produce Boxes feature fresh, seasonal produce from area farms

LANDOVER, Md., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces the relaunch of its Local Produce Boxes featuring locally sourced, in-season produce sold exclusively through Giant Delivers. Available throughout the summer without a subscription or commitment, the boxes retail for $20.00 and contain six or more items from local farms in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

Giant Food Local Produce Boxes

For the second year in a row, Giant is sourcing all items from local farms to bring the freshest fare to its customers. Items will vary weekly depending on farm harvests and what is in season. Participating farms include Baugher's Orchards and Houser Produce Farm of Maryland, Papen Farms and Fifer Orchards of Delaware, and Kirby Farms of Virginia. Customers can also save $5 by purchasing a Giant Delivers Local Meal Bundle. The Local Meal Bundle is a specially curated recipe whereby customers can purchase all ingredients in one click and automatically save $5. In addition, from July 8th through September 8th, Giant customers can earn 400 Flexible Rewards points every time they spend at least $20 on participating local products. Customers can use those points towards grocery savings at Giant, or on gas at participating Giant and Shell fuel stations.

"Giant's first summer of offering the Local Produce Boxes was a huge success and our customers loved knowing that their produce was sourced locally by the best farms around our area," said Adenike Olaleye, Senior Manager of eCommerce Merchandising at Giant Food. "We're working with more farmers this year to offer an even wider range of produce options that will keep our customers pleased week after week."

Giant's Local Produce Boxes offering exemplifies the retailer's mission to increase food traceability and transparency and making healthy and locally sourced foods accessible to customers.

The Local Produce Boxes are available weekly through September or while supplies last. For more information and to purchase a Local Produce Box, visit https://giantfood.com/pages/giants-local-best.

About Giant Food

Since opening its first location over 85 years ago in Washington, D.C. in 1936, Giant has been an integral part of the communities and customers it serves. Giant is committed to being a Better Neighbor and has designated four main giving pillars that address local Food Insecurity, Military Support, Pediatric Cancer Research and Social Equality. Giant is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 152 full-service pharmacies, 92 full-service PNC Banks and 26 Starbucks locations. Giant fits all the ways today's busy customers want to shop - whether in store or online. With 159 Giant Pickup locations and Giant Delivers available in all of its markets, customers have even more convenient options right at their fingertips to get the best products and prices, whenever and however they choose. For more information on Giant, visit: www.giantfood.com.

