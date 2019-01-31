Back on My Feet Receives Investment From Philanthropy Partner Stand Together

"We're thrilled for this opportunity to continue expanding our work in partnership with Stand Together," said Katy Sherratt, CEO, Back on My Feet. "Men and women struggling with homelessness are often ready and willing to make the changes that will put them on the path to success, but without a strong community to support them, hold them accountable or provide access to the resources needed to obtain employment, these good intentions come to nothing. This investment will enable us to help individuals struggling with homelessness become the people they want to be and live the lives they want to live."

"Back on My Feet's truly unique model is transforming lives all across the country," said Evan Feinberg, executive director of Stand Together. "We're excited to be able to deepen our relationship with this inspiring organization and see even more individuals find strength and self-reliance through the power of community and commitment."

Every night in America, half a million people are homeless. Many more Americans hover on the brink of homelessness, one paycheck (or less) away from losing the roof over their head. By providing a supportive running community, professional training, housing resources, and employment partnerships and resources, Back on My Feet comes alongside individuals grappling with these realities, putting them on the path towards financial security and stable housing.

Back on My Feet aims to transform the way individuals view homelessness and to empower individuals through the confidence, self-esteem and strength found through running. Since it was founded in 2008, it has helped more than 6,000 individuals secure jobs and homes with the help of more than 150,000 volunteers and supporters. Stand Together's investment will enable Back on My Feet to generate pathways for 100s more people to obtain training and employment opportunities.

Stand Together's latest investment will allow Back on My Feet to expand and develop its efforts to combat homelessness coast to coast.

ABOUT BACK ON MY FEET

Back on My Feet combats homelessness through the power of running, community support and essential employment and housing resources. Operating in 12 major cities coast-to-coast, Back on My Feet recruits' members at homeless and residential facilities and begins with a commitment to run three days a week. The second phase of the program, Next Steps, provides educational support, job training programs, employment partnership referrals and housing resources. Since 2007, Back on My Feet members have run a collective 500,000 miles and obtained more than 6,000 jobs and homes. They have also engaged more than 150,000 volunteers and supporters. Every $1 invested in Back on My Feet returns nearly $2.50 to the local community through increased economic output and cost savings.

ABOUT STAND TOGETHER

Stand Together is a social change organization committed to breaking the cycle of poverty by supporting the creative solutions of individuals and communities around the country. Founded in 2016, Stand Together strengthens communities by investing in social change-makers that can break barriers for individuals in poverty so that they can realize their full potential.

