Back To Basics! oVertone's Newest Shades Of Conditioner Make Changing Your Hair Color As Effortless As Putting On Your Favorite Pair Of Jeans

The new additions to the Basics range add even more versatility to the oVertone color portfolio. "The shades in the Basics line are as practical as your go-to closet staples. You can easily incorporate them into your routine to do everything from a big color change to a subtle shift in tone, depending on your personal style," said Liora Dudar, Co-Founder of oVertone Haircare. "It's color you'll feel confident wearing, and reach for again and again."

oVertone Coloring Conditioners and Daily Conditioners work by nourishing strands with plant-based oils as they deposit color. To use, start with the Coloring Conditioner and apply a generous amount to dry or damp hair, making sure to saturate strands. Let set for 10-15 minutes, rinse, and enjoy your new hair color! For best results, reapply weekly. Use the Daily Conditioner between applications to keep hair color fresh.

All oVertone conditioners are manufactured in the U.S. using cruelty-free and vegan ingredients. Because these formulas are non-damaging, they are not guaranteed for gray coverage. Each formula is vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, ammonia-free, curl-friendly, and contain no harsh chemicals or heavy alcohols.

oVertone's new shades will be available for purchase at overtone.co in the following formats:

Coloring Conditioner, 8 oz., $29 USD: for initial color application

Sample Size, 2 oz., $11 USD

Daily Conditioner, 8 oz., $18 USD: for maintenance between color applications

Sample Size, 2 oz., $8 USD

Complete System, $47 USD: for color application, maintenance, and travel care

Includes an 8 oz. Coloring Conditioner, 8 oz. Daily Conditioner, and 2 oz. Travel Size Daily

About oVertone:

Motivated by years of damaged and faded hair, oVertone founders Maegan Scarlett and Liora Dudar created a product they had always wanted: a hair-healthy, semi-permanent alternative to dye that could both achieve and maintain head-turning hair colors. Since its launch in 2014, oVertone has become known as an industry disruptor in the hair color world, offering consumers an easy, accessible hair color option that improves the condition of hair as it adds color. The company is headquartered in Denver. For more information or to purchase products, visit overtone.co .

SOURCE oVertone

Related Links

https://overtone.co

