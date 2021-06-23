Back to Business: Sweets & Snacks Expo Opens as First Post-Pandemic Food Show

"There's a lot of excitement and pent-up demand for the in-person show this year. With two years of innovation and new products, the resilient treating and snacking categories will be on full display at the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo," said John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association. "We are excited to be working with our partners in the City of Indianapolis to provide the 8,000 retailers, manufacturers, brokers and suppliers in attendance with the opportunity to find inspiration, take part in educational sessions and make meaningful connections with those in the industry they have missed over the past year to 18 months."

"We are extremely proud of the work our state has done to safely bring world-class events to Indianapolis like the NCAA Basketball tournament, the Indy 500 - and now the Sweets & Snacks Expo," Indiana Governor Holcomb said. "This event is a great move forward for our business community to recover. The candy and snack industries have a strong economic footprint in our state, supporting more than 13,000 jobs. What better way to celebrate the great candy and snack companies that call Indiana home than with the Sweets & Snacks Expo in June, which just happens to be National Candy Month."

The 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo by the numbers:

8,000 attendees

450+ exhibitors

2,890+ retail attendees

1,750+ banners across all classes of trade

More than 3 acres of candy and snack innovation

$6.3 million economic impact on the City of Indianapolis

The Sweets & Snacks Expo features Destination Retail, which presents ideas on creating excitement around the four big confectionery sales seasons – Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and the Winter Holidays – and National Candy Month in June as these incremental sales opportunities continue to grow.

National Candy Month presents the opportunity to bridge the gap between the major holidays in the spring and fall for retailers across the country, and Destination Retail presents the value of this unique opportunity.

Building on the Sweets & Snacks Expo's legacy of innovation, insights and industry connection, the 2021 show presents two years of product innovation and offers endless inspiration for the year ahead. Check out the new trends unveiled at this year's show:

Smaller pack sizes: More companies continue to develop smaller pack sizes containing 200 calories or less. This trend empowers consumers to make informed choices when they are ready to treat themselves to their favorite snack or candy.

More companies continue to develop smaller pack sizes containing 200 calories or less. This trend empowers consumers to make informed choices when they are ready to treat themselves to their favorite snack or candy. Tropical flavors: So many consumers dream of a day at the beach and enjoying all that summer has to offer. This year, tropical flavors are taking center stage with a focus on pineapple and coconut. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a tropical treat… cue the sound of ocean waves!

So many consumers dream of a day at the beach and enjoying all that summer has to offer. This year, tropical flavors are taking center stage with a focus on pineapple and coconut. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a tropical treat… cue the sound of ocean waves! Mix and match: Can't decide which flavor to enjoy? Candy and snack manufacturers are bringing consumers the best of both worlds. Whether they are looking for sweet, salty, fruity, or tart, shoppers can't go wrong when mixing up their favorite combinations.

Can't decide which flavor to enjoy? Candy and snack manufacturers are bringing consumers the best of both worlds. Whether they are looking for sweet, salty, fruity, or tart, shoppers can't go wrong when mixing up their favorite combinations. Spice it up: Think you can handle the heat? At the Sweets & Snacks Expo, the hottest (and we mean hottest!) new spicy snacks featuring flavors like chili, sriracha, jalapeño and habanero will be on full display.

To set up an interview with Sweets & Snacks Expo spokespeople please call 330-571-3693 or email Lauren Boland ([email protected])

Please visit the official Sweets & Snacks Expo Media Kit for more information on the show and media resources.

About Sweets & Snacks Expo

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the confectionery and snack industries. Featuring new product launches, business-building solutions and merchandising innovations, this annual trade show brings together qualified candy and snack retail professionals and company representatives who showcase the latest in candy and snack products. The event is sponsored by the National Confectioners Association. Learn more at SweetsAndSnacks.com.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps create an environment that enables candy makers and confectionery retailers to thrive. As the leading association for the $36 billion U.S. confectionery industry, NCA works to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 55,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Lauren O'Toole Boland

[email protected]

330-571-3693



Carly Schildhaus

[email protected]

516-776-8082

SOURCE Sweets & Snacks Expo