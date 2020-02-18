Back To Nature® Celebrates 60th Anniversary By Committing To Plant Based Initiative For All Products

In celebration of Back to Nature 's 60 th anniversary, the relaunch includes a top-to-bottom redesign of the brand's logo and packaging for all products as well as its website and communications while introducing on-trend snacking innovation. Since its origins, Back to Nature has always focused on creating delicious and flavorful recipes inspired by nature and now, in 2020, Back to Nature is expanding its efforts to include all of its crackers, cookies, nuts and trail mixes, and granola in this plant based initiative.

"The demand for better-for-you snacks has never been greater, and to keep up with consumer eating trends, we're excited to announce that the Back to Nature brand's entire snack assortment will be plant based," said Jordan Greenberg, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer of B&G Foods. "Nature is more than just a word in our brand's name - it's a core pillar of our business and a true passion of our team. For that reason, we're proud to go beyond just packaging, and will continue to partner with The Nature Conservancy on its Plant a Billion Trees program, and we'll be planting nearly 130,000 trees in 2020."

Newly redesigned packaging that features the Back to Nature plant based logo has already begun hitting store shelves. New Back to Nature plant based product launches will follow throughout the year, such as Whole Lotta Love™ Hemp Seed Crackers, Cheddalicious™ Cheese Flavored Crackers, and Roasted Garlic and Basil Crackers and Whole Lotta Seeds™ Crackers both made with pea protein.

For more information on Back to Nature, including new product launches, please visit www.backtonaturefoods.com.

About Back to Nature

Back to Nature's mission has been to provide everyday foods that are simply delicious, simply good. The Back to Nature brand is committed to creating delicious and flavorful recipes using ingredients inspired by nature by carefully selecting ingredients to create great-tasting, affordable products that everyone can enjoy. Back to Nature products represent a wide range of categories, including cookies, crackers, nuts and trail mixes, and granola. For more information, please visit www.backtonaturefoods.com.

About B&G Foods

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, Mrs. Dash, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, SnackWell's, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

