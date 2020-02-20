Back to Normal for Some VIA Rail Routes

MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - As planned, some VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) services resumed today!

We are pleased to have been able to welcome our passengers back on board our trains and we thank them for their patience during this difficult time.

We also thank our employees for their commitment, their professionalism and above all, for the exceptional service they offer to our passengers.

All trips went smoothly, even though some of our trains have encountered some delays. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this may have caused them.

Overview of service resumptions*

Route Service Toronto- London-Windsor In full service Toronto-Sarnia In full service Toronto-Niagara Falls In full service Montréal-Ottawa Weekdays In partial service Trains 22, 24, 26, 28, 33, 35, 37, 39 Montréal-Ottawa weekends Full service (starting date planned Saturday, February 22)

*This information is subject to change without notice.

Since all other VIA Rail services are not operating until further notice, with the exception of Sudbury-White River (CP Rail) and Churchill-The Pas (Hudson Bay Railway), VIA Rail has cancelled all affected departures as per the table below.

Overview of service cancellations* Route Service Cancelled until Montréal-Québec City Cancelled Saturday February 22 Toronto-Ottawa Cancelled Monday, February 24 Toronto-Montréal Cancelled Monday, February 24 Senneterre-Jonquière Cancelled Monday, February 24 The Ocean Cancelled Monday, February 24 Winnipeg-The Pas Cancelled Thursday, February 27 Prince Rupert- Prince Georges Cancelled Thursday, February 27 The Canadian Cancelled Thursday, February 27 *This information is subject to change without notice.

All passengers are encouraged to visit our website for more information. Details on the refunding procedure are available on our website: https://www.viarail.ca/en/travel-advisory-information.

As of February 20, 647 trains have been cancelled because of the blockades. More than 117 000 passengers have been affected.

We remain hopeful for an end to the situation as soon as possible and encourage all relevant parties to continue their efforts towards a peaceful resolution.

We thank our passengers for their continued patience and understanding.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded five Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

