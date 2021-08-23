Back-To-School 2021 Trends On usastrong.IO Highlighting Made-In-USA

One upshot of this is that consumers have become brand switchers at an unprecedented rate especially, Gen Z and millennials.

Driving this attitude is their passion around shopping locally to protect the environment as well as support local businesses.

They're not so motivated by innovation or balance sheets, but by purpose, according to a study by McKinsey & Co.

This season it's all about self-expression and staying safe with ease.

Hello retro. Bye futuristic

Retro fashions are strong. Wide leg pants like bell bottoms are trending on usastrong.IO and the USA STRONG app.

Lace tops and dresses. Yes, we've seen them before. Well, they're still here gaining traction with women and kids.

Personalization - perhaps a reaction to these uncertain times or a pushback on big impersonal brands - pokes its head up in myriad places from home to hoodies. The return of " Sex and The City" is in the air and nothing says SATC like a nameplate necklace. On usastrong.IO there's special jewelry including nameplates. This isn't the Nineties mass-produced version but a more artisanal take on the Carrie staple.

Hair accessories, baseball caps, and scarves spruce up wardrobes.

HODL T-shirts and USA sweatshirts have the right 'tude for fall.

With the focus on health and responsible caution, lunch bags help Mom or Dad send kids off with pre-packed healthy snacks.

In fact, anything that can bring a personal touch and an element of fun to dealing with the virus seems to score.

The trend extends to personal care with shoppers scoping out body creams and facial moisturizers that aid them in caring for their skin, along with color cosmetics to enhance beauty and create an individual look.

Nails are the ultimate expression for personal style this fall, vendors offer colors rivalling Crayola.

Close to half (47%) of consumers say made in America is important to them, according to a recent survey by Cotton Inc.

Students' big spending categories include clothing, electronics and dorm décor and supplies. Products on the USA STRONG app and Usastrong.IO include apparel for women, men and kids, home décor, food and kids and school supplies.

About usastrong.IO

Usastrong.IO is a female-owned tech marketplace, started in 2020, featuring branded products including usastrong.IO clothing. It is the first marketplace for made-in-USA products, verified with the Strong Blockchain™ technology. You can check it out at www.usastrong.IO.

SOURCE usastrong.IO

Related Links

www.usastrong.IO

