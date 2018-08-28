Back to School, Back to Safety Warning: Child on Child Sexual Assault Is Rising!

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In her new book, Exposed: The Dangers of Social Media in the Digital Age, Elle West details the risks unsuspecting children face today. Many children are incapable of protecting themselves from violence and exploitation. The decision making and impulse control parts of a child's brain aren't fully developed, causing children to be more at risk. Many kids are not taught to be aware of the underlying threats posed by predators on the web, or even with people they know and go to school with daily.

Exposed: The Dangers of Social Media in the Digital Age

Schools are supposed to be a safe place for children, however there is a deep dark secret behind the walls. Child on child sexual assault is increasingly becoming more prevalent in schools (K-12). Many kids have become over stimulated because of the access to hardcore pornography. This has led to the assault of children at school in bathrooms, classrooms and isolated areas. Many times assaults are never reported by children, because they fear retaliation and bullying. What's scary is that a parent may never know their child is being molested at school.

The essential factor in a child's life is a parent who is actively involved. They need a window into their children's world by becoming aware and educating themselves and their kids.

No matter the socioeconomic status or demographic of a child, all are at risk today! This is why it is so important that parents give their children the tools to protect themselves at all times.





The Dangers of Social Media include:

Dangerous Apps/Live streaming with strangers

Cyber bullying

Sexual exploitation/Sexting

Predators/Pedophiles

Addiction to Pornography, Gaming and the Internet

Human trafficking

About the Author:

Elle West is the founder and CEO of Mustard Seed Alliance, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization with objectives and a mission to raise awareness and expose the dangers of the Internet. She is a human rights activist, having worked with women and children for the last decade. She has traveled the world educating parents, students, teachers, police officers, government officials, churches, and the general public to bring awareness to important issues that threaten the safety and wellbeing of our children.

