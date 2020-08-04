Back to School: Cengage Launches new Subscription Option to Help College Students Save on Textbooks

"You don't have to look far to see that the pandemic has widened education disparities and put higher education out of reach for more students simply because they cannot afford it," said Michael E. Hansen, CEO of Cengage. "While at the same time, more than 40 million adults are out of work and many will need to enroll in some post-secondary education in order to reskill and find sustainable employment. Expanding Cengage Unlimited to provide another affordable option for course materials helps remove one barrier for current and prospective students."

For less than the average price of one print textbook, Cengage Unlimited eTextbooks includes thousands of eTextbooks and free access to college success and career support, as well as free resources from Kaplan, Quizlet, Evernote and Dashlane. In addition to the eTextbooks and other tools, students who prefer print can rent up to four free hardcopy textbooks, with a $7.99 shipping fee per book. Students may upgrade to a full Cengage Unlimited subscription that includes online homework access codes/courseware.

With Cengage Unlimited eTextbooks, students can also access all of their Cengage eTextbooks offline via the free Cengage Mobile App. Available on iOS and Android devices, the app provides offline e-reader capabilities, allowing students to download entire eTextbooks to their smartphone. Once downloaded, students can highlight, make notes, search and bookmark material, regardless of whether they are connected to the internet or working offline. In addition to e-reader capabilities, the Cengage Mobile App provides organizational tools, study materials and push notifications to help students stay on track.

Professors also benefit from the easy integration of Cengage eTextbooks directly into their campus' Learning Management System (LMS), and access to thousands of eTextbooks to customize their course.

Students can purchase Cengage Unlimited eTextbooks through Cengage and at online or campus bookstores. Students can also use financial aid to purchase a subscription.

For more information about Cengage Unlimited eTextbooks, view the video here or visit: cengage.com/unlimited/etextbooks.

