Back-to-school Market to Reach $131.18 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Back-to-school Market by Product Type, (Backpack, Electronic, Stationery, Clothing, Shoes, and Others) and Sales Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-commerce, Dollar Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global back-to-school industry garnered $66.16 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $131.18 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in government expenditure and emphasis on primary education, surge in campaigns and sales promotions, and launch of innovative products drive the growth of the global back-to-school market. However, choking hazards related to small components and toxicity of certain stationery products hinder the market growth. On the other hand, digital transformation in education and rise in prominence of online shopping create new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14682

Covid-19 Scenario

The production activities of back-to-school products hindered during the pandemic due to lockdown measures. Moreover, disruptions in supply chain and closure of supermarkets led to reduced sales volumes.

Owing to vaccination programs conducted by governments of various countries, the schools began operations from school premises rather than conducting classes online. This led to increased demand for back-to-school products.

Innovative products have been launched and the demand from supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online channels increased considerably.

The stationery segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on type, the stationery segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global back-to-school market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to necessity of various stationary products such as pens, pencils, rulers, sharpeners, color pencils, and notebooks across the globe. The report analyzes the segments including bagpack, electronic, clothing, shoes, and others.

The hypermarket/supermarket segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global back-to-school market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to availability of broad variety of products under a single roof and ample availability of parking space and convenient operation timings. However, the e-commerce segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to ease in availability, benefits such as information about the attributes of the products, time-saving features, and facility of home delivery provided by online platforms.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to maintain its lead position by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global back-to-school market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to register the largest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This is due to huge consumer base and massive opportunities for growth.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14682

Leading market players

Acco Brands

Faber-Castell

Harlequin International Group Pty Ltd.

ITC Limited

Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd.

Pelikan International Corporation Berhad

Schwan stabilo group

Staedetler

Wh Smith Plc

Zebra Pen Corp.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Commercial Cooking Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

Hair Restoration Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Dating Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Motion Picture Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research