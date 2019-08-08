Back to School Shopping Getting More Expensive This Year

Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll , has some advice, "This shopping season can be hectic for most parents, but it doesn't have to be. According to our research, 63% of parents started their back-to-school efforts in July or earlier, but it's not too late to score some savings. If you're starting to shop for back-to-school essentials now, don't worry, there are still deals to be had. Don't just look for sales, take advantage of cash back savings, as well. It's a great way to save even if there isn't a sale!"

The High Cost of Learning Compared to Last Year:

On top of the school supply wish list, shoppers plan on spending:

$212 on clothes - up from $189 in 2018

on clothes - up from in 2018 $209 on electronics - up from $186 in 2018

on electronics - up from in 2018 $104 on shoes - up from $95 in 2018 Shoes

Stress Levels on the Rise

48% of parents are saying they are stressed this year, versus 40% in 2018.

54% of those feeling the stress are Mom's, with 41% of Dad's feeling the pressure, as well.

71% of shoppers claim that they will wait to find a deal before making any purchases this back-to-school shopping season.

67% of these shoppers also claim they look for more savings during the back-to-school shopping period than other times of the year.

Make it Easy

Tackling the teacher's wish list can quickly add up, especially if you are shopping for more than one student, shoppers can still save up to 70% this year. Check out all of the back to school sales and deals and find savings at retailers like Macy's, Best Buy, American Eagle Outfitters and more.

