Back to school with Beef. It's What's For Dinner.

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To help get the school year off to a happy and healthy start, Beef. It's What's For Dinner. is making it easier than ever to incorporate beef into packed lunches with the Best. School. Lunch. Ever! recipe collection.

The Best. School. Lunch. Ever! recipe collection features a variety of simple, yet nutritious recipes with nutrition-packed beef as the superstar main ingredient. The collection can be found at https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/collection/10077/best-school-lunch-ever, with nutritionals and serving information for each delectable recipe.

A few standout recipes from the collection include:

Twist on a classic. While you can't go wrong with a good old PB& J Sandwich, Beefy P B & J Wraps take this lunchbox favorite to the next level. The recipe combines peanut butter and jelly to make an Asian-style sauce that gets paired with beef and wrapped in a warm tortilla.

Easy and portable. Mediterranean Beef and Veggie Wraps are not only easy to prepare, thanks to a simple ingredient list, but they also allow for ultimate customization. In a crunch for time? Packaged hummus will do the trick. Have a few minutes to spare? The Garlicky White Bean Spread (included in the recipe) makes for a super tasty treat.

Family fun. Looking for a way to involve the kids in preparing their lunches? Try making Personal Beef Pizzas. This simple recipe gives kids an opportunity to create their very own personal pizza topping creations. While toppings like olives, bell peppers and onions are always a good idea, any veggie goes!

"Beef is the perfect addition to any school lunch," said Shalene McNeill, Ph.D., R.D., executive director of nutrition research for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. "Beef is packed full of ten essential nutrients, including protein and iron, giving kids the fuel, they need to thrive in the classroom. As a registered dietitian and mom, beef is my go-to protein for my kids' lunchboxes."

For even more recipe ideas, visit https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/

