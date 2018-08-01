Back To Space Seeking Candidates for Student Ambassador Program

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Back To Space (BTS) is seeking candidates for its 2018 Student Ambassador Program. Contestants will be selected based on the submission of essays or videos. Up to 25 will be selected and 10 will be named Senior Ambassadors, to be announced at the BTS VIP event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo VII this October in Dallas. Winners will be expected to inspire fellow students to develop STEM goals and will have responsibilities that may include filming, acting, writing, producing, science experiment development, campus liaison, launch, recovery, and possibly even crew member on the private space launch.

Introduction to the Back To Space 2018 Student Ambassador Program Essay/Video Contest Buzz Aldrin on the Moon (Apollo 11) Danielle Roosa, Back To Space Co-Founder & Chief Communications Officer

ESSAY / VIDEO TOPICS

The historical significance of the Apollo program

program How to make STEM part of popular culture

Biography on one of the Apollo astronauts

astronauts Why I want to go to space

Deadline for submission is 11:59 pm Eastern Time, Friday, September 14, 2018. Winners will be selected in late September and announced at the VIP awards banquet in Dallas, and will have the opportunity to spend time at the banquet with some of the Apollo astronauts on the BTS team. All entrants must be U.S. citizens currently enrolled in grades 8 through 11, between the ages of thirteen and sixteen as of the deadline, attending public, private, or home schools, and legal residents of one of the fifty United States or the District of Columbia.

Contest Details, Terms, and Entry Form: https://backtospace.com/contest/

ABOUT THE TV SERIES

BTS is developing a TV series that combines education, reality, and entertainment. BTS is in negotiations with some of the best producers in the industry, known for shows like MythBusters, Ancient Aliens, The Tesla Files, and many more. It will begin by telling the story of BTS, then focus on the accomplishments of the living legends of the Apollo program, while inspiring the next generation of explorers.

If the timing is right, the first season will end with BTS participating in a private space launch utilizing one of the commercial space platforms, with the goal of sending an Apollo astronaut and a student to space. This history-making event would set two new records--the oldest person and the youngest person to have ever been in space. Future seasons with introduce Skylab and Shuttle astronauts, and the current Space Barons.

ABOUT BACK TO SPACE

Back To Space, LLC, founded by visionary Danielle Roosa, granddaughter of Apollo 14 astronaut Stuart Roosa, begins with one of mankind's most significant accomplishments of all time: America's Apollo moon program.

BTS has three core objectives:

PRESERVE the legacy of the Apollo astronauts by focusing Americans on the 50th anniversary of Apollo .

astronauts by focusing Americans on the 50th anniversary of . PREPARE and inspire high-school aged students to focus on STEM, Apollo history, and the future of spaceflight.

history, and the future of spaceflight. PROPEL the U.S.A. to commit to finding a pathway to STEM education, "not because it is easy, but because it is hard, and because it is the future of humanity."

The BTS team includes astronauts Walt Cunningham (Apollo 7), Charlie Duke (Apollo 16), and Al Worden (Apollo 15), with Buzz Aldrin (Apollo 11) serving as consulting astronaut. Along with founder Danielle Roosa, the management team consists of serial entrepreneur and Teladoc founder Michael Gorton, celebrated and acclaimed business executive Carl Dickerson, serial entrepreneur and tech guru Eric Lenington, and flight director and American hero Jack Roosa. Former Blockbuster and 7-11 CEO Jim Keyes serves as a senior consultant.

Media Contact: Danielle Roosa



Co-Founder & Chief Communications Officer



t: 520.370.7735



e: 199472@email4pr.com



w: https://backtospace.com

SOURCE Back To Space, LLC

Related Links

https://backtospace.com

