Back to the Classroom: CompanyBox Donates Custom Safety Partitions to Geneva Area Schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CompanyBox, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based web-to-print packaging company, announced that it has developed personal privacy dividers for students in grades K-12. Specifically designed to be lightweight and easy to carry, CompanyBox sees this as a solution for creating additional barriers between students.

A student sits in a classroom with a personal privacy divider for safety in schools.

The 5,500 personal privacy dividers have been donated to the Geneva Area Schools district in Geneva, Ohio. With plans to open back up on Sept. 1, the school developed three learning options for families based on their comfort level. "We were looking at dividers for our students coming back to the classroom, but many are cost-prohibitive," explains Doug Wetherholt, Geneva High School principal. "The CompanyBox solution is a perfect alternative."

The dividers, offered with a plastic window and twist-lock, are also structurally designed to fit inside lockers. CompanyBox printed the corrugated dividers to include each student's name using eco-friendly ink. "Adding names was important to us. It will keep the kids from sharing a common item and cut down on contamination," says Wetherholt.

CompanyBox is now offering these exclusive student dividers to other schools. Sold in packs of two to last throughout the year, they are fully customizable and come in two sizes. Geneva Area Schools are using the small size for elementary children and the large size for middle and high school students.

"This is an extra layer of protection that makes people feel comfortable sending their kids back to school," notes Wetherholt. "We want the very best for all our students and staff. Their health and safety is our number one priority."

CompanyBox was formed in 2014 by Louie DeJesus and his family. A company that believes in the power of branded packaging to make customer connections, CompanyBox launched with the aim to make custom packaging available to everyone. Their mission is to set a new standard for print, with cutting-edge technology and packaging products that allow companies to elevate their presentation in the e-commerce and retail industries. For more information, visit www.companybox.com.

