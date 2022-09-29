Back to Trade School: Powering Chicago Prepares Students to Fill In-Demand Renewable Energy Careers

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Chicagoland students settle into their back-to-school routines, Powering Chicago , the voice of the unionized electrical industry in Chicago and Cook County, welcomes a new crop of future electricians for its Registered Apprenticeship program at the IBEW-NECA Technical Institute (IN-Tech) in suburban Alsip. Compared to students who pursue four-year colleges, and are often left saddled with debt, these apprentices will go through a rigorous five-year paid training that will prepare them to secure in-demand, well-paying union jobs in the electrical construction industry.

"Union electricians are always in demand in Chicago but several factors, such as the transition to renewable energy, make the employment outlook especially bright for current and prospective apprentices," said Powering Chicago Executive Director Elbert Walters III. "We understand traditional college isn't the right fit for everyone, but we want students to know there are alternative pathways to fulfilling, well-paying and secure careers in the trades."

Faster-than-Average Job Growth Expected for Illinois Electricians

Employment of electricians in Illinois is projected to grow 12.73%, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security1, much faster than the average growth rate of 8% for all occupations.

This increase is partly due to shifts toward renewable energy, the adoption of which the government aims to accelerate with incentives, and the skilled labor needed to install the specialized electrical infrastructure and equipment.For example, Illinois is currently offering a $4,000 rebate on the purchase of electric vehicles (EV) to support the state's goal of having one million EVs on the road by 2030. Those EVs will require a massive, 17-fold increase in EV chargers, according to the U.S. Department of Energy2.

The recently signed CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 also signals a greater need for qualified electricians. Aimed at boosting the country's production of semiconductors and other critical technologies, and creating high-paying manufacturing jobs, the $280 billion law marks a historic investment into research and development, manufacturing and science.

Preparing Skilled Tradespeople for Renewable Energy Careers

At IN-Tech, apprentices complete 8,000 hours of combined classroom and on-the-job training, and complete 200-300 hours of safety-specific training, during the five-year program. The state-of-the-art facility houses a Renewable Energy Training Field, which provides a hands-on learning experience that encompasses all aspects of renewable energy, including wind, solar, electric vehicle charging, battery storage and more.

Upon completion of the paid program, graduates enter the electrical construction industry free of student loan debt with job-placement assistance. When compared with the estimated starting annual salary of a new college graduate, about $55,260 in 20223, a Powering Chicago electrical construction journeyperson has the potential to earn almost double that working a 40-hour workweek.

