Backcast Partners Closes on Backcast Credit Opportunities Fund I

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Backcast Partners Management, LLC ("Backcast"), a provider of debt and equity capital for both middle market private equity and non-private equity owned companies, announced the final closing of its first private credit fund, Backcast Credit Opportunities Fund I, L.P. (the "Fund"). Upon the Fund's final closing, Backcast's assets under management exceeded $775 million (including capital from the Fund, other managed co-investment vehicles and separately managed accounts). None of these vehicles employ leverage.

Backcast Managing Partner David Petrucco said, "We are grateful to our investors and partners for the role they played in helping us reach the milestone of closing our inaugural credit fund at Backcast. We look forward to continuing to find ways to bring unique value to our investors and the middle market companies in which we invest."

Amon Johnson, Backcast's Managing Director of Investor Relations, further noted that "Investors recognized the differentiated value the Backcast team brings to the market, as highlighted by the diverse and reputable base of domestic and international investors, which included public and private pensions, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, multi-family offices and high net worth individuals."

About Backcast Partners

Formed in 2016, Backcast provides thoughtful and customized capital solutions across the capital stack to middle market companies. The Backcast Managing Partners have been supporting traditional middle market companies for decades. Backcast, with assets under management of over $775 million, targets investment sizes from $10 - $100 million in both sponsored and non-sponsored companies. The firm has offices in New York City, Millburn, NJ, and Los Angeles, CA.

