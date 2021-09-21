Backcountry, Competitive Cyclist Launch Expedition Perks Loyalty Program

"We believe our customers deserve the best loyalty program in the industry with access to personalized expertise from Backcountry's Gearheads, our team of outdoor experts who help our customers get the most of their outdoor experience, as well as other valuable rewards simply by gearing up and interacting with us, not by paying additional fees," says Backcountry chief marketing officer Sarah Crockett. "Expedition Perks gives our members a truly unique and customized experience, as well as the ultimate flexibility to enjoy their hard-earned cash rewards."

The program is broken into three tiers — Trailhead, Switchback, and Summit — names rooted in iconic elements of members' favorite rides and hikes. Customers can sign-up for free, earn, and redeem online through Backcountry and Competitive Cyclist, as well as in a Backcountry store.



in cashback rewards for every 500 points earned. They can earn and redeem points across Backcountry and Competitive Cyclist. Newly enrolled customers start their journey at the Trailhead. They earn 5 points for every dollar spent on full-price items and a 10 percent birthday discount.

a year, customers arrive at the Switchback and unlock an elevated Gearhead experience, which includes access to their own team of Gearheads, personalized service, and faster response times. They also earn double points and a 15 percent birthday coupon. Customers who spend $1,000 annually reach the Summit and are rewarded with a personal Gearhead to provide one-on-one gear and trip planning expertise. They also unlock free returns and a 20 percent birthday coupon.

