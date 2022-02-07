Background Check Company, SwiftCheck, Joins UKG Partner Program

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SwiftCheck, a leading provider of background screening services, today announced its technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions.

UKG Pro Background Check Integration

The application programming interface (API) integration provides UKG Pro users the ability to send pre-populated applicant data directly to SwiftCheck so that background screening services can be performed. With this partnership, SwiftCheck has now joined the UKG Connect Technology Partner program, a collaborate ecosystem of solution providers working with UKG to deliver integrations and solutions to employers.

"The partnership between SwiftCheck and UKG is another step in providing tailored solutions to both SwiftCheck and UKG Pro users," said Aaron Cotter, Director of Sales. "The integration will also eliminate duplicate candidate data enter, streamline the background screening request and provide a better overall user experience."

Due to the labor market experiencing a record number of voluntary resignations, a seamless candidate experience has become a high priority of employers nationwide.

You can view the SwiftCheck partner profile on the UKG Marketplace: UKG Pro Integration

About SwiftCheck

Headquartered in Cranberry Township, PA, SwiftCheck saw major issues with background check companies and set to change it for employers. We have worked to circumvent issues such as slow turnaround-times, HR technology needs, compliance issues and more. We set to change the industry and give employers what they really want: a swift, technology driven, accurate background check report. For more information about SwiftCheck, please visit our website at: www.swiftcheckscreening.com

About UKG

As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG's award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. For more information about UKG, please visit our website at: www.ukg.com

Media Contact:

Aaron Cotter

800-505-8003

[email protected]

SOURCE SwiftCheck