Background Music Market|Evolving Opportunities with Mood Media Corp. and NSM Music|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Almotech Media Solutions, Imagesound Group, Mood Media Corp., NSM Music, PlayNetwork Inc., Qsic Pty Ltd., Rockbot, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., AMI Entertainment Network LLC, and SOUND MACHINE are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the demand for BGM in the retail sector, the growing use of BGM in public spaces, and the increased regulatory pressure to prevent music piracy and copyright infringement will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Background Music Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Background Music Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitality



Retail



Commercial Buildings



Public Infrastructure



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Background Music Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the background music market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Almotech Media Solutions, Imagesound Group, Mood Media Corp., NSM Music, PlayNetwork Inc., Qsic Pty Ltd., Rockbot, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., AMI Entertainment Network LLC, and SOUND MACHINE.

The report also covers the following areas:

Background Music Market size

Background Music Market trends

Background Music Market industry analysis

Increased regulatory pressure to prevent music piracy and copyright infringement is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the low margins for BGM vendors may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the background music market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Background Music Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist background music market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the background music market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the background music market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of background music market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Public infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Almotech Media Solutions

AMI Entertainment Network LLC

Imagesound Group

Mood Media Corp.

NSM Music

PlayNetwork Inc.

Qsic Pty Ltd.

Rockbot

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SOUNDMACHINE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

