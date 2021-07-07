Backhoe Loaders Market in the Industrial Machinery Industry to Grow by USD 1.59 billion|Technavio
The backhoe loaders market is poised to grow by USD 1.59 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the backhoe loaders market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing investment in natural gas pipeline projects, the growth of urban construction activities, and the increasing demand for compact construction equipment.
The backhoe loaders market analysis includes product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing use of telematics in compact and small construction equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the backhoe loaders market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The backhoe loaders market covers the following areas:
Backhoe Loaders Market Sizing
Backhoe Loaders Market Forecast
Backhoe Loaders Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Caterpillar Inc.
- CNH Industrial NV
- Deere & Co.
- Doosan Corp.
- Groupe Mecalac SAS
- Komatsu Ltd.
- J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
- China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd.
- Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
- Wacker Neuson SE
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Side-shift - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Center-pivot - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Caterpillar Inc.
- China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd.
- CNH Industrial NV
- Deere & Co.
- Doosan Corp.
- Groupe Mecalac SAS
- J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
- Wacker Neuson SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
