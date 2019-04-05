Backlinko Announces Results of New Chicago SEO Agency Study

CHEYENNE, Wyo., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The SEO experts at Backlinko have compiled an impartial list of the top-ranking SEO agencies in Chicago, helping customers discover the right company for them using a data-driven process.

Backlinko created their study by gathering together a list of the SEO agencies in the Chicago area, compiling crucial data on each, and creating a new algorithm for scoring the list.

In developing this scoring model, the company compiled eight pieces of data for every single agency on the list, including key components such as the number of years in business, each agency's average rating on Google, the number of Yelp reviews it has accumulated and its Yelp rating. In addition, domain authority, organic traffic estimates, BBB rating and the number of Google reviews each business has achieved were all considered.

This data were converted into a five-point scale, by which each component was ranked and metrics were subsequently combined. While the model is not perfect, it does provide a more comprehensive and realistic look at the agencies in Chicago than prior studies, as it largely removes the personal opinion of the researcher and instead focuses on customers and hard data.

The results of the study showed that Straight North, with its 21-year history and A+ BBB rating, came out on top. This was closely followed by Comrade Wed Agency, which has been in business for 11 years and accumulated an impressive number of positive Google reviews. Claiming the third spot on the list, Chicago Web Design SEO Company (CWDSC), which was praised in the study for offering transparent pricing.

"We're excited to announce this list of SEO agencies in Chicago, selected using objective criteria," says Brian Dean, founder of Backlinko. "Hopefully this list helps small businesses in the greater Chicago area find a provider that's a good fit for them."

Complete Study Results: https://backlinko.com/content-study

