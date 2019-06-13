Backpacks USA Believes In Affordable School Supplies For All

DALLAS, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Backpacks USA is a wholesale company that provides school supplies to educational institutions at an affordable cost. They are one of the top national suppliers for many community organizations and back-to-school drives. Backpacks USA believes education should be accessible to all, and an important part of that means providing teachers and students with the tools necessary for an optimal learning experience.

"Our goal is to make school supplies more affordable and easily accessible to people all around the world." –David Semel CEO of Backpacks USA

Wholesale School Supplies

According to the National Retail Federation, the average American family spends approximately $680 on back to school supplies and clothing every year. These are basic necessities that many low-income families simply can't afford. By helping provide students with every-day school supplies, Backpacks USA is able to help alleviate some of the stress felt by these families who struggle to make ends meet.

Many nonprofits and churches work with Backpacks USA to sponsor back-to-school supply drives during the summer season. Some organizations that Backpacks USA partners with are, United Way, American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, Strikes4Kids and others. These organizations trust Backpacks USA because it's important that the school supplies they distribute are affordable and of utmost quality.

Backpacks USA prides themselves in staying up to date with the latest trends by providing their clientele with hot products like clear backpacks and fanny packs. By keeping up with the newest trends, Backpacks USA empowers students with self-confidence as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

Those interested in sponsoring backpacks for children in need can contact the Backpacks USA sales department for unbeatable wholesale pricing.

