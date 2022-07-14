Backroads Launches New 2023 Trips in Mexico, Sardinia and the Carolinas with Friends and Family Reunions in Mind

Jul 14, 2022, 09:00 ET
Company Responds to Post-Pandemic Demand for Small-Group Travel by Expanding Shoulder Season, Segments and Destinations
BERKELEY, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Backroads, the leader in active travel, today announced a slate of new small-group adventure tours in Mexico's Baja California, Vancouver and Washington's San Juan Islands, the Carolinas, Santa Barbara Wine Country, Italy's Dolomites to Lake Garda, Sardinia and more. With international COVID-19 restrictions lifted and pent-up wanderlust at an all-time high, families and friends are looking to make up for lost time by touring the world together in unique ways. Many are seeking to celebrate long-overdue reunions by exploring actively in the great outdoors. These groups, as well as solo travelers, are motivated more than ever to take that "trip of a lifetime," and Backroads specializes in the distinctive accommodations, bucket-list destinations, authentic cultural experiences and outdoor adventure that people want right now. To meet the demand, the company has added itineraries and departures during the spring and fall seasons in many locations, including Europe.
Backroads is the only active travel company to segment trips for families with kids into three distinct age groups: Families with Teens & Kids (best for ages 9+), Families with Older Teens & 20s (one or more kids age 17+) and Families with Adult Kids 20s & Beyond (one or more kids age 20+). In 2023 Backroads will launch new departures for families in Yosemite and Provence with additional locations to be announced later this summer.
- Bike Tours in Puglia, Santa Barbara and Sardinia
- Multi-Adventure Tours in Baja California and the Carolinas
- Walking & Hiking Tours in the Dolomites & Lake Garda, and Vancouver & San Juan Islands
- Family Bike Tours in Provence for Families with Older Teens & 20s
"We're seeing huge post-pandemic demand for small-group adventure travel, especially among families," said Backroads Founder and President, Tom Hale. "Next year we're introducing more destinations, more age-segmented family trips, more departures, and have expanded when we run our trips to take advantage of good weather and fewer crowds in the spring and fall seasons."
Backroads will announce additional new 2023 trips later this summer. For the complete collection of just-released Backroads tours and for more information, visit Backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.
Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 40 years. The company offers Biking, Walking & Hiking and Multi-Adventure tours, small luxury-ship Active Cruises, Dolce Tempo, Private Trips and Family Trips designed for three distinct age groups: Families with Teens & Kids (best for ages 9+), Families with Older Teens & 20s (one or more kids age 17+) and Families with Adult Kids 20s & Beyond (one or more kids age 20+). Repeat guests and referrals from past guests make up 75% of the travelers that Backroads hosts each year in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.
Backroads Media Contact
Liz Einbinder
[email protected]
510-292-0753
SOURCE Backroads
Share this article