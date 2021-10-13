Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Gains Potential Growth of USD 14.29 Bn | 29.52% YOY Growth Expected in 2021 | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing demand to shift from CAPEX to OPEX model and the growing need to simplify solutions for backup are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the bandwidth limitations among enterprises might limit the market growth.

The backup-as-a-service (BaaS) market report is segmented by application (online backup and cloud backup) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for backup-as-a-service market in North America.

Companies mentioned with their offerings

Acronis International GmbH: The company offers SQL server, Linux, SharePoint, and others.

The company offers SQL server, Linux, SharePoint, and others. Alphabet Inc.: The company offers BaaS through its subsidiary Google Inc.

The company offers BaaS through its subsidiary Google Inc. Amazon.com Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market – Global cloud backup and recovery market is segmented by end-user (ICT, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market – Global data center backup and recovery software market is segmented by operator type (data center operators, communication services providers, internet content providers, government, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Backup-as-a-service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.52 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Quantum Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

