Backup-as-a-service Market Size to grow by USD 14.29 billion from 2020 to 2025 | Driven by Increasing Demand to Shift from CAPEX to OPEX Model | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the backup-as-a-service market is the i ncreasing demand to shift from CAPEX to the OPEX model . The key benefit of implementing BaaS solutions is the pay-per-use pricing model, i.e., clients have to pay for what they use. BaaS solutions are also flexible in terms of deployment models as cloud services are available in three deployment models: infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and SaaS. This allows clients to build their BaaS infrastructure as per business requirements. Industrial clients can select a range of these services depending on their IT budgets and business requirements. There is no fixed upfront cost required (in sharp contrast with on-premises IT infrastructure), which makes BaaS an affordable solution for enterprises.

Market Challenges - The possibility of failure during implementation will be a major challenge for the backup-as-a-service market. The chance of failure during the implementation phase makes prospective clients skeptical about BaaS, and they may favor traditional backup solutions such as hard disks. Implementation is not a one-way process; it takes a considerable amount of time to perform various processes such as project management, vulnerability management, compliance, content management, event monitoring, access management, and managing huge servers and databases. These processes are complex and require flawless execution. The complexity of implementation increases the chances of failure, which may direct end-users toward traditional backup solutions.

Segmentation Analysis

The backup-as-a-service market report is segmented by Application (Online backup and Cloud backup) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The backup-as-a-service market share growth by the online backup segment will be significant for revenue generation. The cost of online backup solutions makes them favorable for large and medium-sized enterprises and enterprises with critical data. Also, vendors are using 128-bit to 448-bit encryption to transfer the data over unsecured links, which builds trust between enterprises and service providers. This increases the adoption of online backup solutions by large and medium-sized enterprises.

will be significant for revenue generation. The cost of online backup solutions makes them favorable for large and medium-sized enterprises and enterprises with critical data. Also, vendors are using 128-bit to 448-bit encryption to transfer the data over unsecured links, which builds trust between enterprises and service providers. This increases the adoption of online backup solutions by large and medium-sized enterprises. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the backup-as-a-service market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The building of a new intelligent economy in the region by interlinking technologies such as cloud solutions, mobility, Big Data, and social media, which is driving the growth of the information and communications technology (ICT) market in the region, will facilitate the backup-as-a-service market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The backup-as-a-service market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Acronis International GmbH



Alphabet Inc.



Amazon.com Inc.



Cisco Systems Inc.



Dell Technologies Inc.



Fujitsu Ltd.



Microsoft Corp.



NetApp Inc.



Quantum Corp.



International Business Machines Corp.

Backup-as-a-service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.52 Performing market contribution North America at 37% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Quantum Corp., and International Business Machines Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Internet Services and infrastucture market

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Engineering phase

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Marketing and sales

2.3.5 Support activities

2.3.6 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Online backup

Cloud backup

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Online backup - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Online backup - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Online backup - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cloud backup - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cloud backup - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Cloud backup - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2020 and 2025, which is slower than the overall market

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1 Increasing demand to shift from CAPEX to OPEX model

8.1.2 Growing need to simplify solutions for backup

8.1.3 Need to comply with regulations

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Possibilities of failure during implementation

8.2.2 Bandwidth limitations among enterprises

8.2.3 Data security and privacy concerns associated with cloud

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Exponential growth in the volume of data

8.3.2 Increasing use of IoT

8.3.3 Rise in the number of cyberthreats

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acronis International GmbH

Exhibit 43: Acronis International GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 44: Acronis International GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 45: Acronis International GmbH-Key news

Exhibit 46: Acronis International GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 47: Alphabet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 49: Alphabet Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 50: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 52: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 54: Amazon.com Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 55: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 57: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Cisco Systems Inc.-Key news

Exhibit 60: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 62: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Dell Technologies Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 65: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 71: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 72: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: International Business Machines Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 74: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 76: Microsoft Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Microsoft Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 79: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 NetApp Inc.

Exhibit 81: NetApp Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 82: NetApp Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 83: NetApp Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: NetApp Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Quantum Corp.

Exhibit 85: Quantum Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 86: Quantum Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Quantum Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 88: Quantum Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: Quantum Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

