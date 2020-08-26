"Backyard Science Adventures" Are The Latest Digital Educational Offerings From Discovery Cube Connect

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Cube Connect, the virtual platform of Discovery Cube, today announced the launch of a new content series, "Backyard Science Adventures" which offers science-based activities that inspire children to explore the hidden worlds outside their homes and have fun with science. The three backyard adventures include "Backyard Bubblefest," "Pet Power" and "Flappers, Flutterers and Flyers" and all support scientific observation, experimentation, investigation and hands-on discovery online and off. Learners advance through a series of activities before completing a challenge and earning a badge as a backyard expert.

Developed in partnership with Discovery Cube's educational experts and content production team, each "Backyard Science Adventure" features a number of educational videos and engaging activities that align with Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and engineering practices. All of the content for "Backyard Science Adventures" has been tailored for kids K-5.

"Backyard Science Adventures delivers a fun and educational way of interacting with the world right from your home," said Joe Adams, CEO, Discovery Cube. "Today's pandemic impacted environment has only heightened the need for our mission to help families and inspire children through hands-on STEM programming. Given the temporary closure of our science center's we needed to evolve the way hands-on education was delivered. It was important for us to expand our digital offerings and create a real-world science adventure that could be explored in homes throughout the community."

"Backyard Science Adventures" is the first in a series of "Science Adventures" that will appear throughout the year as part of Cube Studios original content series. Cube Studios is the in-house content and development team for Discovery Cube, Discovery Cube Connect and Discovery Science Foundation. Cube Studios aims to offer original STEM-based content that includes educational videos, images, GIFs, etc. and delivers a "digital-first" experience that not only educates and entertains but inspires a love for STEM learning in all children.

"It's been so exciting working with the Discovery Cube team to develop the Backyard Bubblefest adventure for kids," said Melody Yang, New York City actress and internationally acclaimed bubble scientist and performer of the Mega BubbleFest Laser Show. "The true magic of bubbles is not just watching them float magically through the air but truly understanding the science behind how bubbles are made and how easily kids can make them from home."

Given the current school closures, the need for high-quality content, educational tools and resources are at a premium and Discovery Cube wants to support all parents and teachers in their efforts to expand student learning with age-appropriate virtual discoveries. Discovery Cube and Discovery Cube Connect will continue to expand its digital offerings as new features, content and activities are added to the site.

All content on Discovery Cube Connect is available free of charge and can be accessed on most connected devices including iOS and Android phones and devices, tablets, desktop computers and laptops.

About Discovery Cube

Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube, continues to inspire, educate and impact millions of young minds through engaging science-based programs and exhibits. In 2012, the Cube was named one of the 10 "Most Trusted Brands" in Orange County and in 2013 was awarded the National Medal of service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services at The White House. In November 2014, a second Discovery Cube location was opened in the Hansen Dam Recreational Area of the San Fernando Valley offering exhibits and programs unique to Los Angeles. Most recently, Discovery Cube's Ocean Quest opened in Newport Beach as a base of operations for ocean and marine science education and programs. Discovery Cube Connect is the digital platform for the Discovery Science Foundation's interactive and online educational offering. For more information, visit discoverycube.org and discoverycubeconnect.org

