BACnet membership advances KONE's role in development of smart building management systems

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has joined more than 125 leading building automation suppliers supporting promotion of BACnet as a communications protocol to help manage smart buildings. BACnet International is an industry association that facilitates the successful use of the BACnet protocol in building automation and control systems through interoperability testing, educational programs and promotional activities.

As the first elevator and escalator manufacturing company to support BACnet International, KONE continues to play a leading role in the development of integrated smart Building Management Systems (BMS).

"Integrating KONE elevators, escalators and autowalks with smart buildings using BACnet will allow for quick device discovery and optimized operation. Our new Bacnet Solutions will also deliver real-time diagnostics for even smarter building management," says Larry Wash, executive vice president, KONE Americas. "We look forward to bringing innovative KONE solutions to this process for our customers."

As BACnet and building management continues to evolve, more types of building systems are being integrated. Elevators, escalators and autowalks are increasingly part of that integration, which is facilitated by the BACnet protocol.

The only company in the elevator and escalator industry with a specifically-tailored BACnet solution, KONE provides customers with a truly integrated and interoperable system. KONE's BACnet PR18-compliant controller is an example of the ways in which the company is working toward full smart building management. Because the new elevator controller is a native BACnet device, no elevator controls integrator or translation is required, and no additional work is required by the building operator or BMS company.

"This is what we believe is the first step in our journey to ensure our customers have a fully-integrated system allowing them to operate, manage and maintain their smart buildings in the best way possible," Wash says.

