Bacon Curry and Zen Chicken Burgers Bring Asian-Inspired Taste.Full Flavors to Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews

Guests seeking a meat alternative can savor Red Robin's Impossible™ Cheeseburger , a delicious, fire-grilled patty made from plants and topped with Red's pickle relish, red onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and your choice of cheese. Guests can also substitute an Impossible patty on any of our Gourmet Burgers to enjoy.

"From the Impossible Cheeseburger to the Bacon Curry Burger, Red Robin is always proud to introduce menu items that are craveable and full of flavor," said Jonathan Muhtar, executive vice president and chief concept officer at Red Robin. "We are also excited to introduce fresh creative from our new campaign, All the Fulls, that celebrates our Guests connecting with family and friends around our table."

Red Robin is also adding the Sparkling Berry Twist to its beverage menu for a limited time. The refreshing drink features Dasani® Sparkling Berry with its light blackberry flavor, blueberries and a lime garnish and is the perfect complement to any menu item.

For more information about the new editions and limited-time offerings, or to find your nearest Red Robin restaurant, visit www.redrobin.com. To sign up for the Red Robin Royalty® loyalty rewards program, visit www.redrobin.com/royalty.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet Burger Authority™, famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. At Red Robin, burgers are more than just something guests eat; they're a bonding experience that brings together friends and families, kids and adults. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and cocktails. It's now easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering for to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering. There are more than 550 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.

Related Links

www.redrobin.com

